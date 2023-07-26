Genemarkers Recognized as Top Pharmacogenomic Service Provider
Genemarkers is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Pharmacogenomic (PGx) Service Providers of 2023 by Pharma Tech Outlook.
Our goal is to improve a patient's medication management through comprehensive, quality-drive genomics services”KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genemarkers LLC is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Pharmacogenomic (PGx) Service Providers of 2023 by Pharma Tech Outlook.
— Dr. Anna Langerveld, Founder and CEO
Pharma Tech Outlook is a leading industry publication bringing together insight from senior leaders in Pharma and Life Sciences. Each year, Pharma Tech Outlook recognizes the top PGx service providers. Genemarkers is honored to accept this accolade.
As a pioneer in PGx testing, Genemarkers is a trusted partner for healthcare professionals and organizations interested in offering PGx testing services. PGx testing identifies genetic variations affecting the structure and function of biological proteins associated with a drug's absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME). Changes in these proteins’ functions can affect whether specific drugs are safe and effective for an individual.
“Our goal is to improve a patient’s medication management through comprehensive, quality-driven genomics services,” says Dr. Anna Langerveld, founder and CEO of Genemarkers “Our approach has always been rooted in our company’s core values: quality, integrity, and compassion. We believe in PGx and believe if used properly, it can have a significant impact on the patients’ health and quality of life.”
Genemarkers' PGx tests include only drug-gene pairs with the highest levels of clinical validity and utility. Genemarkers' PGx tests include drug-gene pairs that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Clinical Pharmacogenomics Implementation Consortium (CPIC) have recognized as having scientific evidence to support clinical use. Genemarkers currently offers three multigene PGx panels and two single-gene tests.
