AI-Powered Analysis: PlaytestCloud Unveils Game-Changing Feature in Analyzing and Understanding Playtest Recordings
By leveraging the power of AI technology, we want to empower game developers to focus on what truly matters: creating games that players love”BERLIN, GERMANY, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile game development landscape is known for its rapid pace and fierce competition, where the quest to create the best games is a race against time. PlaytestCloud, a leading player in the game testing industry, has been instrumental in helping game developers receive actionable and insightful player feedback from their target audience, having been in the industry for almost a decade. However, they recognized that the process of manually watching and analyzing video recordings was still a time-consuming challenge for many developers.
Which is why today PlaytestCloud is proud to announce the launch of its newest feature: AI-Powered Analysis. This revolutionary tool can give instant summaries and annotations for any think-aloud playtest session, giving developers an immediate map of what they can expect from their playtests and laying the groundwork for their research–thus saving them time and effort.
AI-Powered Analysis is out now, and already available on PlaytestCloud’s platform.
"With our AI-Powered Analysis feature, we aim to significantly reduce the time and effort game studios need to spend on watching and interpreting playtest recordings," said Christian Ress, CEO at PlaytestCloud. "By leveraging the power of AI technology, we want to empower game developers to focus on what truly matters: creating games that players love."
How AI-Powered Analysis Works
The AI-Powered Analysis feature automatically annotates and summarizes playtest recordings, instantly highlighting key moments when players express their thoughts on enjoyment, usability, design, monetization, and frustration. This cutting-edge technology streamlines the process of analyzing playtest videos, providing researchers and developers with a head start in their analysis.
The feature is flexible and versatile, supporting all types of playtests, including Single-Session first time user experience (FTUE) playtests, Multi-Session retention playtests, Longitudinal (diary) Studies, Player Interviews, BYOP and Concept tests. Furthermore, the AI-Powered Analysis transcends language barriers, allowing insights from playtests in one language to be made available to researchers in a different one, fostering inclusivity and global collaboration in game development.
User-Friendly and Customizable
PlaytestCloud understands that each game development team has unique needs and preferences. As a result, the AI-Powered Analysis feature is optional and can be easily toggled on and off at any time during the order process–or even taken out completely out of a company’s account. Game studios have full control over their playtesting experience.
For game teams and user researchers with specific research objectives, PlaytestCloud offers the flexibility to customize the AI analysis itself, tailoring it to the specific objectives of each research project, thus providing the ideal results for each project–at a speed that’s faster than ever. “Analyzing playtest recordings has always been the most time-consuming aspect of playtesting. With this new feature, that task is now much easier, giving researchers and any industry professionals a strong headstart into gathering insights from their playtests.” says Christian.
Data Security and Transparency
PlaytestCloud prioritized data security and privacy in the implementation of the AI-Powered Analysis feature, giving clients complete control regarding the usage and availability of the feature. The tool isn’t just completely optional, with the ability to opt-in and out of it with a click–it can also be completely disabled in any company’s account in case a game studio places restrictions on the use of AI during game development. "We want our users to feel confident and safe when using our services. Giving game studios control over how AI is used during their playtesting is of utmost importance to us. We have taken great care in developing this feature to support even the strictest playtesting and security environments" Christian added.
Availability
PlaytestCloud's AI-Powered Analysis feature is out today and available to all playtest types and subscription plans at no additional cost.
About PlaytestCloud
PlaytestCloud is a leading platform that enables game developers to gather player feedback and insights for their mobile games. With a commitment to empowering developers and researchers with actionable feedback, PlaytestCloud has been at the forefront of innovation in the game testing industry, powering playtesting for 45 of the 100 top grossing games in the App Store.
