GEORGIA, July 24 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today filed an amicus brief in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, calling on the United States Supreme Court to overturn its 1984 decision in Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. Chevron compels federal courts to defer to an executive agency's interpretations of the statutes it enforces, even if those interpretations are self-serving or inconsistent. It has created regulatory instability for citizens and businesses throughout the country, including here in Georgia.

“Chevron has fundamentally altered Americans' relationship with the federal government and has enabled agencies to regulate every facet of daily life,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “When federal agencies over-extend their regulatory authority and cast down nationwide mandates, they undermine the will of Georgia's voters. Overturning Chevron is a critical step towards cutting burdensome regulations and ensuring that Georgia's policies reflect the will of its citizens and not the dictates of bureaucrats in Washington.”

Read the full amicus brief here.