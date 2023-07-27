One of Bama's First Family-Owned Restaurants Opens Second Location
Lloyd's Restaurant opens second location to serve SylacaugaBIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 in Shelby County, a family tradition of Southern comfort food and exemplary service since 1937, has now opened a second location in Sylacauga.
Family-owned from the start, Lloyd’s aims to make everyone feel like family. From the kind smiles that greet customers at the door to the barbecue, seafood, and burgers, Lloyd’s is now able to serve more folks their favorite fixings every day.
Now also serving beer and wine, Lloyd’s welcomes customers to the greatest degree of comfort and delight. Lloyd’s homemade banana pudding and chocolate, lemon, and coconut pies are the proper way to finish off any meal. It also has an event room for family celebrations.
Lloyd’s is excited to welcome new customers to the family! With a second location, Lloyd’s is thankful to keep filling more bellies and hearts with warm food and that good, Southern service.
About Lloyd’s Restaurant
Serving for more than 85 years, Lloyd’s specializes in customer service, embodying the warmth, comfort, and hospitality its menu evokes. Lloyd’s 16-oz hamburger steak topped with gravy and onions has been and remains a beloved favorite since they opened their doors. Today they also serve their fried chicken, barbecue plates, and famous homemade pies and banana pudding at their tables; not to mention what some folks consider to be the best fried onion rings around.
