Propense.ai Welcomes CBIZ To Their Strategic Invite-Only Beta
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Propense.ai, is excited to announce that CBIZ, a leading provider of financial, insurance, advisory, and technology services, has signed on to join their invite-only beta. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Propense.ai is a SaaS platform that identifies new revenue streams for businesses, augmented with AI technology. Our B2B predictive sales intelligence model enables firms to streamline and maximize their cross-selling revenue by analyzing historical and market data points to reveal revenue opportunities hiding in plain sight.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to have CBIZ join us," said Timothy Keith, CEO of Propense.ai. "Having such a pioneering multifaceted firm like CBIZ actively participate in this strategic beta with us is a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the way accounting firms leverage AI technology. We are excited to deliver intelligent solutions that empower organizations to make data-driven decisions, optimize processes, and unlock new growth opportunities."
“We are excited about the possibilities with Propense. CBIZ has long been focused on utilizing data to better serve our clients, and Propense looks to enhance that capability,” said Mark Waxman, CMO of CBIZ.
CBIZ will be joining Propense.ai’s curated invite-only Pilot group with other selected innovative firms. Propense.ai is expected to open to the public market in 2024.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance, and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 120 Company offices in 33 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.
About Propense.ai
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Propense.ai is a SaaS platform that identifies new revenue streams for businesses, augmented with A.I. technology. Our B2B predictive sales intelligence model enables firms to streamline and maximize their cross-selling revenue by analyzing historical and market data points to reveal revenue opportunities hiding in plain sight. Propense.ai was co-founded by Timothy Keith, Chief Executive Officer and Nnamdi Anyanwu, Chief Technology Officer. More information can be found at www.propense.ai
