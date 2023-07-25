New motorway section opens in Moldova, financed by the EBRD

Road users travelling to the south of Moldova can now benefit from shorter, safer and more comfortable journeys, following the opening of a refurbished Ciumai-Vulcanesti road section on the M3 Chișinău-Giurgiulești national motorway.

The road was opened today by President of Moldova Maia Sandu, in a ceremony also attended by the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso.

The rehabilitation of the Ciumai-Vulcanesti road was fully financed by the EBRD. It is part of a wider road improvement project jointly financed by the EBRD (€75 million), the European Investment Bank (€75 million) and European Union (€31.2 million).

The 55km section from Ciumai to Vulcanesti is an integral part of the strategic M3 Chișinău-Giurgiulești road, which provides a link between Trans-European Network corridors IV and IX and connects Chisinau to the only port in the landlocked country.

The Giurgiulesti port is one of Moldova’s key infrastructure assets, not only providing commercial access to international waters, but also helping get grain and fuel in and out of neighbouring Ukraine since the start of Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Ensuring unfettered access to the port is thus crucial to continue supporting regional trade and food security.

The road was built in accordance with best international standards and includes important features such as improved drainage mechanisms (to reduce the risk of flooding), modern road markings, and pedestrian and driver safety features such as guard rails. Its capacity and safety, both for motorists and pedestrians, have increased significantly.

Attending the signing, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said: “I am pleased to see the opening of the Ciumai-Vulcanesti road, which will not only improve the motorway for Moldovans, but also facilitate access to the country’s traditional markets and the European Union. At a time of heightened uncertainty due to the war in neighbouring Ukraine, it is vital that Moldova’s key road links are maintained to standards that will facilitate economic growth, trade, and improved livelihoods.”

The EBRD is Moldova’s biggest institutional investor. The Bank has invested more than €2 billion in 166 projects to date, with 57 per cent of its portfolio in sustainable infrastructure.

