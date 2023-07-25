EU pays out another €1.5 billion in support to Ukraine

The European Commission today paid a sixth tranche of €1.5 billion under the Macro-financial Assistance (MFA) “Plus” package for Ukraine worth a total of up to €18 billion. With this instrument, the EU seeks to help Ukraine cover its immediate funding needs, with stable, predictable and sizeable financial support in 2023. With today’s payment, Ukraine has received €10.5 billion this year under the MFA “Plus”.

This support will help Ukraine to continue paying wages and pensions, and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people. It will also allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in its war of aggression, such as energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads and bridges.

Today’s payment comes after the Commission found that Ukraine continued to make satisfactoryprogress towards implementing the agreed policy conditions, and complied with reporting requirements, which aim to ensure the transparent and efficient use of the funds. This finding will also unlock the payment of two further tranches worth €1.5 billion each, in August and September this year. Ukraine has notably achieved important progress to enhance financial stability, strengthen the rule of law, improve its gas system, encourage energy efficiency and promote a better business climate.

Overall, since the start of the war, EU support to Ukraine and Ukrainians has amounted to €76 billion. This includes financial, humanitarian, emergency budget and military support to Ukraine from the EU, Member States and the European financial institutions, as well as resources made available to help Member States cater for needs of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Furthermore, on 20 June, the Commission proposed to set up a dedicated Facility providing coherent, predictable and flexible support to Ukraine for the period 2024-2027, for an overall amount of up to €50 billion.

Find out more

Press release