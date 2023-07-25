Extra funds allow EU to extend reach of energy-saving initiative in Moldova

The EU has increased its funding for two pilot initiatives in Moldova aimed at promoting energy-saving practices and technologies, especially in vulnerable households, allowing more homes to benefit from the programme.

The EU is providing an extra €3 million for the pilots under the project ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The pilots are ‘Rabla electrocasnice’, to replace old energy-inefficient appliances, and the ‘Green home’programme, which will support more than 70 family-type children’s homes in carrying out energy efficiency measures, installing biomass boilers and photovoltaic panels.

The increased budget will allow to cover more beneficiaries. Thus, the ‘Rabla electrocasnice” programme aims to reach up to 50,000 households, while the ‘Green home’ programme targets up to 250 households.

With a total budget of €13 million euros allocated by the European Union, the ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’ programme contributes to the fight against climate change by reducing the impact of the energy crisis and alleviating the burden of energy poverty.

The programme has supported the creation of the compensatii.gov.md platform and supports the transposition of the third EU energy package into both primary and secondary legislation, as well as the transposition of a series of directives and regulations of the Clean Energy for All Europeans package, which addresses the energy performance of buildings, renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, good governance and electricity market design.

The programme also finances the installation of photovoltaic panels in households and five hospitals, as well as the change of central heating systems in four blocks to much more efficient horizontal distribution systems.

Find out more

Press release