Blue Ocean Global Technology & ReputationUs Form Partnership to Manage Reputational Risks for Businesses and Individuals

Blue Ocean Global Technology

ReputationUs

The two firms’ proven reputation management services include ESG, DEI, and corporate responsibility strategies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Ocean Global Technology, a New York-based digital reputation management firm, and ReputationUs (RepUs), a Louisville-based reputation enhancement and crisis mitigation firm, have officially partnered to offer global companies a combined suite of digital and traditional services.

Driven by social and environmental awareness, both firms focus on addressing damaging and publicly polarizing issues such as environmental, social, and governmental (ESG); cybersecurity; and diversity, equity, & inclusion (DEI).

The scope of both firms’ universal services includes:

Online reputation monitoring
Third-party reputation assessing
Brand strategy planning
Crisis planning and training
Legal communications support

“Both Blue Ocean Global Technology and ReputationUs are globally recognized experts of reputation management, crisis monitoring, reputation building, and public relations,” says Blue Ocean’s CEO Sameer Somal. “In today’s fast-paced interconnected and polarizing world, a company’s reputation is more important than ever. A single misstep or a poorly handled crisis can have devastating consequences, leading to heavy financial losses, plummeting stock prices, a tarnished brand image, and a lack of customer trust. Our combined services are a safeguard against such a situation and a solution if it does come to occur.”

Through this partnership, the two firms have strengthened their unique assets and complemented each other's specialties. Their partner clients now obtain access to a dedicated team of experts worldwide, cutting-edge technology, and a proactive approach that enables organizations to actively safeguard their valuable reputations while identifying and mitigating potential risks before they escalate into a full-blown crisis.

“Now, more than ever, companies are making reputation management, corporate responsibility, and crisis mitigation a priority, and preparing for any eventuality,” says RepUs’s President Casey Boggs. “This partnership brings together the best corporate image protection talent and services in the world. Our collective goal is to help companies enhance their valuable reputations before a crisis defines them.”

About ReputationUs
Based in Louisville, Kentucky and satellite offices around the United States, ReputationUs (RepUs) is a reputation management and crisis mitigation firm serving both national and international clients. The firm’s team of experts lead the global movement to enhance, advance and protect corporate reputations through a myriad of services including, public relations, crisis planning and support, cyber security, message development and training, legal communications and active shooter preparedness. More information is available at ReputationUs.com.

About Blue Ocean Global Technology
Blue Ocean Global Technology proactively builds digital presences and specializes in solving a wide range of online reputation management challenges. They create and promote top digital assets that accelerate the growth of brand equity. The firm is known for providing the best comprehensive reputation management services, which often include search engine optimization, social media marketing, and web development. Blue Ocean Global Technology serves both clients directly and an exclusive group of PR, law, digital marketing, and management consulting agency partners. Find out more at BlueOceanGlobalTech.com.

Sudhansu Batra
Blue Ocean Global Technology
+1 650-515-3336
info@blueoceanglobaltech.com

Enhancing Valuable Reputations and Mitigating Potential Risks: Collaborating with ReputationUs

