Help Ukraine to Win: eQualitie Facilitates Landmark US VIsit of Nobel Peace Laureates

We must switch from a narrative of “let’s help Ukraine not to fail” to “let’s help Ukraine win” and we should do it quickly. There is a huge difference between those, in terms of sanctions & weapons.” — Oleksandra Matviichuk

From July 25 to 28, 2023, a delegation of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureates from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia will hold meetings with senior US government officials, delivering a message of unwavering support for Ukraine. The visit, initiated and supported by eQualitie, will take place in Washington D.C. in partnership with the National Endowment for Democracy and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The visit, initiated and supported by eQualitie, will take place in Washington D.C. in partnership with the National Endowment for Democracy and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.During their four-day visit, the delegation - consisting of Oleksandra Matviichuk from The Centre for Civil Liberties of Ukraine, Aleksandr Cherkasov from the Memorial Human Rights Center of Russia, and Kanstantsin Staradubets of Viasna Human Rights Center also representing the imprisoned laureate Ales Bialiatski of Belarus - will engage with representatives from the State Department, the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, the U.S. Committee on Foreign Relations and the White House, as well as with various legal experts and influential think tanks.The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureates have issued statements advocating for greater U.S. involvement in support of a Ukrainian victory and recommendations for rebuilding the international system of peace and security.Oleksandra Matviichuk of the Center for Civil Liberties highlights Russia’s long-standing utilization of warfare as a means to achieve its geopolitical objectives, employing war crimes as a strategy for securing victory. This pattern is evident in numerous states, including Chechnya, Georgia, Moldova, Mali, and Syria. Remarkably, Russia has managed to evade accountability for its actions throughout these conflicts. According to Matviichuk, breaking the circle of impunity is essential to hold Vladimir Putin, Russian top leadership, and military leaders accountable.We must switch from the narrative of “let’s help Ukraine not to fail” to “let’s help Ukraine win” and we should do it quickly. There is a huge difference between those, in terms of sanctions and weapons – Oleksandra MatviichukAleksandr Cherkasov of Memorial urges that investigating and penalizing past atrocities is vital for achieving justice for present-day war criminals. Neglecting this crucial step undermines our efforts, impeding the attainment of substantial and meaningful outcomes.Crimes witnessed during the ongoing full-scale war in Ukraine can be traced back to a culmination of events over the past three decades, characterized by a relentless cycle of wars, crimes, and a lack of accountability – Aleksandr CherkasovKanstantsin Staradubets highlights that victory for Ukraine will not only bring freedom to Belarus but also symbolize the triumph of civil society in a country currently under Russian occupation.It is impossible to preserve global peace and the independence of Belarus without stopping Russian aggressive imperialism. This requires the victory of Ukraine – Kanstantsin Staradubets"eQualitie is tremendously proud to facilitate this historic visit of Nobel Peace Laureates to the United States," said Dmitri Vitaliev, the Director and Founder of eQualitie. "We are unwavering in our commitment to human rights principles. Oleksandra Matviichuk is the head of the Center for Civil Liberties, a Ukrainian human rights organization established in 2007 with its mission to promote democracy in Ukraine. Since 2014, the organization has been actively documenting Russia's atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, shining a light on the crimes committed during that period. Since 2014, the organization has been actively documenting Russia’s atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, shining a light on the crimes committed during that period.Aleksandr Cherkasov serves as the chair of Memorial, a Russian human rights centre established in 1987. Memorial’s primary objectives are to gather information about victims of the Soviet regime and to document human rights abuses in present-day Russia. Unfortunately, in 2021, the organization faced a ban within Russia, further highlighting the challenging environment for human rights defenders in the country.Kanstantsin Staradubets, a Belarusian human rights activist, serves as the representative for Ales Bialiatski, who is currently imprisoned under the Lukashenko regime. Bialiatski has been a steadfast figure in the Belarusian pro-democracy and human rights movement since the late 1980s. For more details about eQualitie's initiatives, please visit https://equalit.ie

