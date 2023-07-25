Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,540 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Consul General Lahore Shares Hawaiian Culture with Students at Lahore Museum

Lahore July 21, 2023 – U.S. Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visited the Lahore Museum and interacted with students participating in the museum’s summer enrichment camp. Consul General Makaneole also shared information regarding the culture and food of his home state, Hawaii, with the students and entertained them by playing a song on the ukelele. Mr. Makaneole thanked the Museum Director, Muhammad Usman for inviting him and taking the step towards turning the museum into a community space and initiating this summer camp for local students.

Since 1950, the United States and Pakistan have promoted mutual understanding through educational and professional exchange programs. Pakistan has the largest U.S. government-funded Fulbright program in the world and the largest Fulbright foreign student program, sending around 100 master’s degree and 50 PhD students to the United States every year.

The United States has a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab Province spanning the education, economic, health, and rule of law sectors and beyond.  Through these engagements the U.S. Consulate Lahore aims to strengthen people-to-people ties with students and professionals across Punjab and promote education amongst Pakistani youth.

U.S. Consulate Lahore looks forward to deepening and expanding these relationships over the coming years.

####

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 25 July, 2023 | Topics: Lahore, News, Press Releases

You just read:

U.S. Consul General Lahore Shares Hawaiian Culture with Students at Lahore Museum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more