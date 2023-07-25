State Arts Council announces Call for Artists to exhibit at Block Island Airport and GREEN SPACE at R.I. T.F. Green International Airport Galleries

R.I. State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that the Agency has opened applications for 2024 exhibitions at the Block Island Airport Gallery and GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island's T.F. Green International Airport. The galleries are a partnership with the R.I. Airport Corporation (RIAC).

The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 9, at 11:59 p.m.

The Call considers artists who work in all media. Applicants must be Rhode Island residents. Students are ineligible.

The GREEN SPACE Gallery includes several large walls and open spaces that are suitable for large-scale works. Six artists will be selected to exhibit in two group shows in 2024. The Block Island Airport Gallery is best suited for smaller scale works and hosts single artist exhibitions two times per year for six months.

"RISCA is pleased to continue our important partnership with RIAC and to promote outstanding work by artists living and working in the Ocean State," said Lynne McCormack, Executive Director of RISCA.

The selection of artists will be by a review panel, which includes practicing artists, arts professionals and community members. Artists included in the 2024 exhibitions will receive a $300 stipend for participating in the program.

GREEN SPACE Gallery and Block Island Airport Gallery are a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promoting outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.

Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and the five general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with RISCA several public art commissions for T. F. Green and Block Island airports.