Tennessee's Healthcare Resiliency & Transformation Commitment Continues In 2nd Round of Grant Awards

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health is announcing the second round of grant awards today from the Healthcare Resiliency Program, dedicated to expanding Tennessee’s capacity to provide quality healthcare services.

“This historic investment will strengthen our state’s ability to deliver quality healthcare for vulnerable Tennesseans across the state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I commend the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for wisely stewarding these grant funds to transform care and services for Tennessee families.”

TDH will make $119 million in funding available in the HRP’s second, and final, round of grants awarded to 41 eligible applicants, for Capital Investment projects, to expand brick-and-mortar healthcare capacity, and for Practice Transformation and Extension projects, to improve access to healthcare services.

Healthcare Resiliency Program funding was approved as part of the Tennessee Resiliency Plan,, created by Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, in March 2022.

A complete list of the HRP’s second-round grant recipients, and their proposed projects, is attached with this press release.

"These strategic investments will grow capacity and ensure our citizens have the opportunity to live healthier lives,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said. “I appreciate all the work done by Governor Lee and the Department of Health to bring these grants where they are most needed. The dividends these dollars will pay out in terms of increased access and improved outcomes will be astronomical."

“This funding will support our hospital and health facilities through innovative solutions that expand services, address staffing shortages, and enable providers to meet immediate, emerging, and long-term needs in all communities,” Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said.

“Applying lessons learned from the pandemic these resources can help develop new models of delivery of healthcare services that are efficient with enhanced quality and create more access to care,” Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixson) said. “Healthcare systems have been treading water due to the financial pressure of the past 3 years. These resources will provide some relief.”

“These grants will begin addressing the unique challenges resulting from the pandemic within our hospitals and health care providers,” Chairlady Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) said. “We will continue focusing on targeted solutions so all of these facilities can continue to effectively serve their communities.”

“We are going further than many states in responding with investments to address recent challenges in the healthcare landscape,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, M.D., F.A.C.P. said. “While healthcare is only one part of a person’s overall well-being, these investments reach into communities to make access to health services easier for millions of Tennesseans.”

Click here for Gov. Lee’s announcement in May, of the first-round list of HRP-eligible grant recipients and projects.

TDH announced the HRP in November 2022 as a competitive grant program for modernizing and transforming healthcare in Tennessee. See TDH’s HRP launch announcement and HRP webpage for more information.

TDH’s HRP grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan, which passed Congress in March 2022. Tennessee received $3.9 billion in total ARP funds, with $250 million total committed to TDH for healthcare modernization and transformation projects.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.