Premium Italian D2C Brand Luca Faloni Continues Retail Expansion
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thriving D2C brand Luca Faloni announced the signing of two additional leases, on top of its seven existing international stores. The brand will be opening the doors to its new London 4500 sqft flagship store in the heart of King's Road in Chelsea this Autumn 2023. A two-storey townhouse in the renowned historic Storchen Quartier in Zurich, Switzerland, will follow in early 2024.
This continued retail expansion emphasizes the omnichannel strategy of Luca Faloni. Despite e-commerce representing its main distribution channel, brick-and-mortar retail is an essential tool in offering customers a comprehensive personal experience.
The stores will underline the brand’s successful direct-to-consumer model, encapsulating the community feel with its iconic Aperitivo bar and lounge creating a home-from-home atmosphere so customers can embody the relaxed and welcoming energy. The stores are meticulously designed by Turin-based architects to pay homage to the brand's roots and underline the brand’s mission of accessible artisanal craftsmanship.
“Chelsea is a major shopping destination and an important hub for the local community and international tourists in London, we look forward to launching our flagship store on the iconic Kings Road. Zurich instead will help us strengthen our presence in Central Europe. Our product range matches the Swiss appreciation for high quality and will accompany local customers and tourists in style for their alpine and other leisure retreats.” Founder Luca Faloni.
Since its inception in 2014, the brand has been doubling online revenue and has supported the growth by opening retail stores in Milan, London (Marylebone and St James’ Piccadilly), New York, Miami, Munich and Stockholm.
www.lucafaloni.com
Chelsea Store Address:
Luca Faloni
44 King's Rd, London, UK
SW3 4UD
www.lucafaloni.com
Luca Faloni
Luca Faloni Ltd
