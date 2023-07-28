On Mindful Living Over Microwave Mentality: Brian D. Mosby Writes “Why Not Be Happy?”
Rediscover joy by embracing choices that lead to true happiness.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian D. Mosby shares the truth to finding inner happiness in his debut publication, “Why Not Be Happy?” With profound insights and a refreshingly honest approach, Mosby challenges readers to examine their lives, guiding them towards choices that produce genuine and lasting joy.
Born and raised in Gary, Indiana, Mosby attended Catholic schools for twelve years and was baptized in a Pentecostal Church as a teenager. He graduated from Howard University in 1994 and now works for a local utility company that specializes in turning waste into energy.
Drawing from an understanding of a society dominated by convenience and instant gratification, Mosby skillfully explores the complexities of modern life. Mosby’s “Why Not Be Happy?” inspires readers to prioritize commitment over convenience, quality over quantity, and patience over promptitude.
The core message of “Why Not Be Happy?” emphasizes the role of the Word of God as a guiding force on the path to happiness. Through spiritual teachings and practical advice, Mosby bridges the gap between biblical wisdom and everyday life, making this book straightforward to readers from all walks of life.
"Why Not Be Happy?" provides a roadmap to overcoming fear and conquering negative influences. By challenging readers to confront their inner demons, the book empowers individuals to become more than conquerors and seize control of their own happiness.
“This book will not push religion, but rather, you will be pushed to confront your demons and become more than a conqueror,” writes Mosby, encouraging readers to embrace change and press on towards a life filled with joy.
Offering a refreshing perspective on happiness, “Why Not Be Happy?” is available for purchase in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online platforms.
