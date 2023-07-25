Submit Release
Experience a Magical Summer Celebration at Drumore Estate

Drumore Estate, Wedding Venue in Lancaster, PA

Celebrate Summer with Your Favorite Characters at the Wayfinder Princess’ Summer Luau Party

LANCASTER, PA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drumore Estate is proud to host the enchanting Wayfinder Princess’ Summer Luau Party on Sunday, August 6th, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Enjoy an unforgettable day of adventure with our beloved Wayfinder Princess and her enchanting friends, including the majestic Snow Queen, Rapunzel and her daring prince, the delightful Mermaid Princess and her charming prince, the classic Glass Slipper Princess, and a grand debut by the awe-inspiring Dragon Princess!

Families are invited to the unforgettable event filled with music, shell painting, and a variety of summer-themed activities. Capture your magical moments with individual and group photos as you and your friends journey through the various activity areas. These enchanting activities have been designed to entertain guests of all ages.

Feast on a delightful luau teatime menu that includes chicken nuggets, mac & cheese, an assortment of sandwiches, salads, and an array of decadent desserts. Dine and mingle with your favorite fairy-tale characters before venturing out to explore the elegant mansion patio and the grand gardens.

The Wayfinder Princess' Summer Luau Party is a one-day-only event with limited seating available, so be sure to secure your place in this once-upon-a-summer experience!

Please visit the Drumore Estate website or Facebook page for tickets and more information.

About Drumore Estate Drumore Estate offers an exceptional venue for all types of events, combining historic elegance with modern conveniences in a breathtakingly beautiful setting. Known for its stunning landscapes, this wedding venue has become the premier destination for truly memorable events.

Megan Witmer
Drumore Estate
+1 (717) 284-5076
megan@drumoreestate.com

