ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Announced $1 Million Community Relief Fund from Norfolk Southern Delivered to Western PA Communities

“Every step of the way, my Administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need and holding Norfolk Southern accountable.” – Governor Shapiro

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Norfolk Southern Corporation sent $1 million to communities in Western Pennsylvania impacted by the February Norfolk Southern train derailment at his request. These funds are a key part of the multi-million dollar commitment Governor Shapiro secured from Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, including the first $1 million already repaid to Pennsylvania fire departments and first responders.

Darlington Township has received $660,000 and Lawrence County has received $340,000 to use for community relief. Local leaders in Darlington Township and Lawrence County will determine how this funding will be directed to benefit their respective communities.

Read what Governor Shapiro and local leaders are saying about this funding delivered to Western Pennsylvania communities:

Governor Josh Shapiro: “We will continue to follow through on our promises and support the people and communities that have been impacted. This critical funding will help Darlington Township and Lawrence County build back better than before, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth.”

Darlington Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Carreon: “To the residents of Darlington Township, know this is not a settlement, but a small step forward. We continue in discussions with Norfolk Southern in an effort to address both our short- and long-term concerns. We would like to thank all federal, state, and local officials who continue to support us as we move forward.”

Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Vogler: “The Lawrence County Commissioners appreciate receiving these funds and thank the Governor and the company for their efforts. We will be earmarking these dollars for the municipalities in our county who were in the closest proximity to the derailment along with an agency that can assist other businesses and residents throughout the county who may have been impacted.”

