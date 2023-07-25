Wilde Lake Church, a Local Pensacola Church, Presents 33rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival
It's a wonderful occasion to immerse ourselves in the beauty of art, the joy of creativity, and the warmth of community”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilde Lake Church, a local Pensacola church, is delighted to announce the eagerly awaited 33rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival, set to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. This year's event promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever before, showcasing a diverse array of creative talent from the local community and beyond.
— Andy Blackmon
The festival, a beloved tradition in the area, will be held on the picturesque grounds of Wilde Lake Church, creating a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere for both artists and visitors alike. With an aim to foster a sense of community and celebrate the spirit of creativity, the event promises to be a memorable day for all attendees.
"It's a wonderful occasion to immerse ourselves in the beauty of art, the joy of creativity, and the warmth of community," stated Andy Blackmon, lead pastor at Wilde Lake Church. "Let's come together and make this event a masterpiece of inspiration and connection."
"This is a fantastic church!" stated Gaye M., a member of Wilde Lake Church. "The pastor, his wife, the staff, and the parshoners are so wonderful!"
Highlights of the 33rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival include:
- An Extensive Showcase: Over 100 talented artisans and crafters will display their unique creations, featuring a wide range of handcrafted items, including paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry, textiles, and much more.
- Live Demonstrations: Visitors will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations by skilled artists, gaining insights into the creative processes behind their masterpieces.
- Family-Friendly Activities: The festival will offer engaging activities for all ages, including face painting, interactive art stations, and exciting games for children, ensuring a fun-filled experience for families.
- Delicious Culinary Offerings: Local food vendors will be present, offering an assortment of delectable treats and refreshments to satisfy all taste buds.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Location: 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd Pensacola FL 32526
Admission: Free and open to the public
For more information about the 33rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival, please visit our official website: https://wildelake.church/craft-festival
Wilde Lake Church sincerely appreciates the ongoing support from the community and looks forward to welcoming everyone to this celebration of creativity and camaraderie. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exceptional event!
About Wilde Lake Church:
Wilde Lake Church, formerly known as Pine Forest Methodist Church, is a vibrant faith community dedicated to spreading love, hope, and spiritual growth. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and outreach, the church seeks to create a nurturing environment for its members and the surrounding community. For more information, visit wildelake.church, visit one of their service times on Sunday morning at 9:00am and 11:00am or one of their small groups during Wednesday evening at 6:00pm, at 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd Pensacola FL 32526
Nick May
Wilde Lake Church
+1 (850) 466-6620
High Expectations: Active - Wilde Lake Church - Pensacola Church