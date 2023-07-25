The very first Jewellery Shop in Europe's largest Jewellery Quarter turns 45

SP Green & Co Exquisite Diamond Rings on Display at SP Green & Co

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SP Green & Co, the renowned family-run jewellery business, is proud to announce its 45th anniversary as the first-ever jewellery shop in Europe's largest Jewellery Quarter. Since its humble beginnings as a manufacturing company in 1975, SP Green & Co has grown to become a prominent name in the jewellery industry while maintaining its status as an independent, family-run enterprise.

Located in the heart of Birmingham's famous Jewellery Quarter, with three boutiques and a further store in Bath, SP Green & Co has witnessed and contributed to the transformation of the area over the years. From its early days with cobblestone streets and hidden workshops behind closed doors, the Jewellery Quarter has evolved into a thriving community featuring trendy apartments, flourishing restaurants, and SP Green’s fabulous shop windows showcasing stunning jewellery pieces.

Director Elaine Green, a fellow of both the National Association of Goldsmiths and the Royal Society of Arts, and the manager of SP Green & Co's 11 Warstone Mews boutique in Birmingham reflected on the journey of the business and the challenges they faced along the way.

She stated, "This is our 45th year in business. We have experienced many things during this time, some quite testing. In our very early days, the old building we occupied had a terrible fire, resulting in the jewellery and workshop being covered in black soot. It took forever to clean. But we persevered and emerged stronger."

Throughout its rich history, SP Green & Co has built enduring relationships with its customers, often spanning generations. Elaine fondly recalls one of the first rings purchased—a sapphire and diamond three-stone engagement ring by a student doctor for his fiancée, a theatre nurse. The couple went on to work at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and SP Green & Co has had the privilege of supplying engagement and wedding rings for their children. This exemplifies the essence of being a family jeweller, where caring and fostering happiness hold profound meaning.

With the celebration of their 45th anniversary, SP Green & Co extends its heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful loyal customers who have made their journey truly remarkable. The whole team takes immense joy in helping customers choose jewellery for all their special occasions, sharing in the joy of these significant milestones.

As SP Green continues to shine as a beacon of quality craftsmanship and exceptional service, the business looks forward to many more years of creating cherished memories for both its loyal clientele and the new faces that come through their doors each week. Their dedication to excellence, combined with the allure of exquisite jewellery, makes SP Green and Co a timeless gem in the heart of Europe's largest Jewellery Quarter, and they are excited to witness the quarter continuing to grow from strength to strength.