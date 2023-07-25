Vistar Media Introduces ‘Nearest Location’ Dynamic Creative Use Case for DOOH Campaigns

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , a cutting-edge global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) , announced today their ‘nearest location’ dynamic creative use case in programmatic DOOH for brick and mortar establishments such as entertainment, retail, grocery, telecom providers, financial services, automotive and restaurants. The ‘nearest location’ use case allows brands to take their retail, shopper marketing and visitation efforts to the next level by automatically integrating details on the closest physical location into their out-of-home creatives – with zero manual work required.



“For brands trying to drive campaign outcomes offline, in the physical world, meeting consumers - literally - where they are can be transformative to marketing strategies,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “Highlighting the closest available locations to consumers viewing a DOOH ad is a powerful way to mix awareness and a drive to immediate action. We expect to see more experimentation with this and other dynamic creative features that drive consumers in-store.”

The ‘nearest location’ is just one unique use case that makes dynamic creative one of the most talked about capabilities within the digital out-of-home advertising ecosystem. Dynamic creative allows marketers to enhance the relevancy of their DOOH ads by using data to automatically change specific elements within an individual advertising asset, featuring a number of compelling use cases, like ‘nearest location,’ to effectively tailor creative based on a campaign’s objectives and audience. Recent ‘nearest location’ campaigns have been activated by leading advertisers such as New Balance, Jack in the Box, and ExxonMobil.



With the holiday season right around the corner, brands can seamlessly activate ‘nearest location’ DOOH strategies to reach and captivate their audience, targeting consumers who are in close proximity to a physical location when it matters most.

Contact Vistar today to learn more about ‘nearest location’ strategies and other dynamic creative capabilities.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) . With a mission of enhancing every OOH transaction with automation, data and measurement, Vistar has established the most comprehensive marketplace for programmatic out-of-home transactions via a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and data management platform (DMP). Vistar also offers core infrastructure software for media owner networks, via the Vistar Ad Server and device and content management platform (Cortex). For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .



Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com



