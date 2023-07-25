Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market - Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2031

Market Data Library

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031. The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of hepatitis B, the rising awareness of the benefits of vaccination, and the introduction of new and improved vaccines.

The report gives an extensive evaluation of the market size, share, demand & supply parameters, revenue & sales growth, and industry trends in different regional and country-level markets. It also provides in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends, challenges & drivers, and competitive landscape of the global recombinant hepatitis B vaccine market. A detailed segmentation of the industry has been provided in the report to provide market players with information of the existing opportunities in the market. The report also provides an overview of the key players in the global market and their market strategies.

On the basis of product type, the recombinant hepatitis B vaccine market is divided into two segments namely, adjuvanted and non-adjuvanted products. The report also reviews various current vaccines manufactured by major companies including.

Key Drivers

• Increasing prevalence of hepatitis B: Hepatitis B is a serious liver disease that can be prevented by vaccination. The global prevalence of hepatitis B is estimated to be 257 million people. The disease is most common in Asia and Africa, but it is also prevalent in other parts of the world, including North America and Europe.

• Rising awareness of the benefits of vaccination: There is a growing awareness of the benefits of vaccination against hepatitis B. Vaccines are highly effective at preventing the disease, and they are also safe. This is leading to increased demand for hepatitis B vaccines.

• Introduction of new and improved vaccines: There have been a number of new and improved hepatitis B vaccines introduced in recent years. These vaccines are more effective and safer than older vaccines. This is also driving the growth of the market.

Key Challenges

• High cost of vaccines: Hepatitis B vaccines can be expensive, which can make them inaccessible to some people.

• Limited availability of vaccines: In some parts of the world, hepatitis B vaccines are not readily available. This can make it difficult for people to get vaccinated.

• Lack of awareness: There is still a lack of awareness about hepatitis B in some parts of the world. This can make it difficult to convince people to get vaccinated.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

• 10mcg/ml

• 10mcg/0.5ml

• Regional Analysis

Market Segmentation (by Application)

• Newborn

• Primary School Students

• Adult

The global recombinant hepatitis B vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for recombinant hepatitis B vaccine, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the North American market can be attributed to the high prevalence of hepatitis B in the region and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The European market is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

• Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

• Neutral perspective on the market performance

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

• Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

• Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

• In-depth analysis of the Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market

• Overview of the regional outlook of the Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine Market:

Competitive Landscape

The global recombinant hepatitis B vaccine market growth is dominated by a few major players, including Merck, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Limited, Emergent Biosolutions, Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson, Hualan Biological Engineering, NCPC, China National Biotec Group, Dalian Hissen Bio-pharm, Beijing Tiantan Biological.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON MARKET

COVID-19 has impacted the recombinant hepatitis b vaccine market in a number of ways. Firstly, due to the global pandemic, leading to lockdowns and other restrictions, the demand for recombinant hepatitis b vaccine that are intended for home use has increased drastically. Moreover, due to the lockdowns, transportation of goods has been adversely affected. This has led to a decrease in production capacity, due to which the availability of certain models of recombinant hepatitis b vaccine has reduced. Consequently, this has hampered the effective and efficient use of recombinant hepatitis b vaccine in medical settings.

