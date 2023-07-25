Pine Forest Methodist Church, a Pensacola church, Rebrands as "Wilde Lake Church"
Pine Forest Methodist Church, a Pensacola church, Rebrands as "Wilde Lake Church"
We believe the name 'Wilde Lake Church' embodies our values and aspirations, inspiring us to be a beacon of hope, compassion, and support to our congregation and beyond.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pine Forest Methodist Church, a long-standing pillar of the community as a Pensacola Church, proudly announces a significant transformation and a new chapter in its history. This year, the church is excited to unveil its new name and identity as "Wilde Lake Church."
— Andy Blackmon
The decision to rebrand comes after thoughtful consideration and deep reflection by the church's leadership and congregation. The name "Wilde Lake Church" was carefully chosen to reflect the evolving spirit of the community it serves, capturing the essence of growth, unity, and inclusivity.
In explaining the reasoning behind the rebranding, Reverend Andy Blackmon, the senior pastor of Wilde Lake Church, stated: "This change is an affirmation of our commitment to embrace diversity, encourage spiritual exploration, and foster a warm and welcoming environment for all. We believe the name 'Wilde Lake Church' embodies our values and aspirations, inspiring us to be a beacon of hope, compassion, and support to our congregation and beyond."
With this rebranding, Wilde Lake Church aims to reach out to a broader audience while staying true to its core mission of spreading love, kindness, and the teachings of Christ. This church in Pensacola remains deeply rooted in its faith and spiritual foundation, continuing to provide a place of solace, guidance, and community engagement.
As part of the rebranding initiative, Wilde Lake Church has launched a new website (wildelake.church), showcasing its revitalized identity and offering a user-friendly platform for members and newcomers to connect, explore events, and access spiritual resources.
The transition to "Wilde Lake Church" is effective immediately, and the congregation looks forward to embracing this new identity with enthusiasm and commitment.
"This is a fantastic church!" stated Gaye M., a member of Wilde Lake Church. "The pastor, his wife, the staff, and the parshoners are so wonderful!"
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Nick May
Church Administrator
Wilde Lake Church
Phone: (850) 466-6620
About Wilde Lake Church:
Wilde Lake Church, formerly known as Pine Forest Methodist Church, is a vibrant faith community dedicated to spreading love, hope, and spiritual growth. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and outreach, the church seeks to create a nurturing environment for its members and the surrounding community. For more information, visit wildelake.church, visit one of their service times on Sunday morning at 9:00am and 11:00am or one of their small groups during Wednesday evening at 6:00pm, at 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd Pensacola FL 32526
Nick May
Wilde Lake Church
+1 (850) 466-6620
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Armor of God: Truth and Righteousness - Wilde Lake Church - Pensacola Church