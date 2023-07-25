Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Congressman Alex Mooney have been endorsed by Legacy PAC
Reps Lauren Boebert (CO3) and Alex Mooney (WV2) have been endorsed by the prestigious Legacy PAC , said Stan Fitzgerald press secretary for the PAC.
Boebert is in a very tight race again and Mooney can flip the senate seat making these two key races for 2024”WASHINGTON , DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From L-Strategies the official press room for Legacy PAC.
— Jared Craig President Legacy PAC
Legacy PAC President Jared Craig has announced the endorsements of Reps Lauren Boebert (CO3) for her re-election to Congress and Alex Mooney (WV2) for United States Senate. The organization will be making a total of 12 endorsements for the 2024 cycle with more announcements to follow this fall.
U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is serving her second term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. She is on the Natural Resources and Oversight Committees, is co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus, and after only a few months, was elected to the Executive Board as the Communications Chair of the House Freedom Caucus. Rep. Boebert is also a member of the Congressional Western Caucus where she focuses on issues that impact rural Colorado like land use and drought.
U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney was first elected to Congress in 2014 and re-elected in 2016 and 2018. He is a principled conservative fighting for lower taxes and less government regulations on businesses to create more jobs in America. Congressman Mooney serves on the House Financial Services Committee which oversees banking, insurance, housing and investment policies. Alex Mooney is currently running for United States Senate.
Legacy PAC recently had it's kick off party in Washington DC with some very high profile support. Congressman Byron Donalds and Mark Alford spoke on behalf of the political action committee. Kimberly Klacik , Tom Homan , Sebastian Gorka , and Kristina Karamo also came in to support the PAC.
Legacy PAC features high profile political heavy hitters Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward , Martha Boneta Fain , Jared Craig and Stan Fitzgerald
Stan Fitzgerald has pledged five million dollars to the PAC.
Stan Fitzgerald is producing a film titled " The Fall of Deceit" with a release date this fall.
