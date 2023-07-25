Beef fat market to Witness Superb Growth, Reliable Market Size & Share Estimates 2031

Beef fat market

Beef fat is being used more frequently in a variety of industries including biodiesel, animal feed, oleochemicals, and the food business.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beef Fat Market report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The beef fat market was valued at $59.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global beef fat market based on application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The players operating in the global beef fat industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Windsor Quality Meats, Tassie Tallow, Wellness Beefs, Indian Feeds Company, Pridham Pty Ltd, SBH Foods, Mercomeat, PIERMEN B.V., Devra Trading Ltd., and Darling Ingredients, Inc.

According to the beef fat market analysis, by distribution channel, the online stores segment has gained a significant share in the market is expected to sustain its share throughout the beef fat market forecast period. Online stores is a virtual platforms where goods & services do not require any physical space and are sold through websites. Easy accessibility and heavy discounts & offers provided by these e-commerce platforms boost the adoption of cooking oil, thus serving as a popular medium for purchase. Online stores platform is becoming a popular medium for the purchase of coconut oil attributed to easy availability of products and the benefits provided by it such as the information about the benefits offered by the product, and the facility of home delivery to customers. Moreover, an increase in penetration of various online portals in developed as well as developing regions and the rise in a number of offers or discounts attract a consumer base. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to supplement the growth of the beef fat market through the online store segment during the forecast period.

According to the beef fat market opportunities, region-wise, North America garnered the major beef fat market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period. Upsurge in demand for high nutritional food and rise in applications of beef fat in various industries, including oleo chemical and food and beverages are likely to garner the growth of the North America beef fat market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing U.S. animal feed industry and rise in use of the beef fat in animal feed companies are likely to support for beef fat market growth.

Based on application, the oleochemical segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-thirds of the global beef fat market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biodiesel segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as animal feed, food industry, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the business to business segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to around four-fifths of the global beef fat market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. The online stores segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The report also include other segments such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, and others.

The beef fat industry is segmented into application, distribution channel, and region. By application, it is segmented into biodiesel, animal feed, oleo chemical, food industry, and others. By distribution channel, it is segregated into business-to-business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, online stores, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Belgium, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).

