Human Trafficking Search joins Freedom United to strengthen the anti-trafficking movement
This ground-breaking union between two leading-edge anti-trafficking organizations marks a pivotal moment in the mission to eradicate modern slavery.
Freedom United, like Human Trafficking Search, is an innovator speaking out on some of the most challenging topics. By joining forces, we will increase resilience against modern slavery.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom United and Human Trafficking Search are pleased to announce their strategic partnership, joining forces to strengthen the drive to end human trafficking.
— Joanna Ewart-James, Executive Director of Freedom United
This ground-breaking union between two leading-edge organizations in the anti-trafficking space marks a pivotal moment in the mission to eradicate modern slavery. The partnership will unite communities worldwide, expanding the audience Freedom United reaches and building power behind their campaigns to end human trafficking.
The decision to combine forces stems from the natural alignment of missions, activities, and values between Human Trafficking Search and Freedom United. Both organizations share a common vision of a world free from all forms of modern slavery, and are committed to community empowerment, anti-discrimination and social action to achieve this goal.
Human Trafficking Search, founded in 2006 is renowned for its global reach, original research, and extensive database. Its founder, Elizabeth Pathy Salett, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The goals of Human Trafficking Search have always been about achieving tangible outcomes in the reduction of modern slavery. Joining with the inspirational team at Freedom United will strengthen the worldwide movement to eradicate the scourge of human trafficking."
"Freedom United, like Human Trafficking Search, is an innovator with a nimble team speaking out on some of the most challenging human trafficking topics." said Joanna Ewart-James, Executive Director of Freedom United. "By joining forces, we will be better positioned to respond to today’s challenges and build resilience against all forms of modern slavery."
This partnership will directly address critical anti-trafficking issues, including ending prison slavery, advocating for an amendment to the 13th Amendment in the U.S., pressuring the Chinese government to halt persecution in the Uyghur Region, improving trafficking protection for children in institutional care, and integrating measures to address climate change into anti-slavery efforts.
Freedom United's vision of a world resilient to modern slavery will be fortified by this collaboration with Human Trafficking Search. Together, their collective community of supporters will be empowered through awareness, education, and action to create a world free of all forms of modern slavery.
About Human Trafficking Search: Human Trafficking Search is a leading organization dedicated to combating human trafficking through original research, global outreach, and the provision of essential resources. Their work focuses on raising awareness, driving policy changes, and generating tangible outcomes in the fight against modern slavery.
https://humantraffickingsearch.org/
About Freedom United:
Freedom United is the world’s largest community dedicated to ending human trafficking and modern slavery. The non-profit organization mobilizes a united community to create power for change by making the public key stakeholders in the ending of modern slavery by equipping millions of supporters with awareness, education and actionable ways to take action that drives change and influences businesses, governments and society to change conditions which allow modern slavery to thrive.
https://www.freedomunited.org/
