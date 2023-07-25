Model United Nations Conference Opens in Shenzhen - Teenagers Talk about Sustainable Development
SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 17, China’s first Model United Nations Conference with the theme of sustainable development - "2023 Model United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development" (hereinafter referred to as "the Conference") opens at Shenzhen MSU-BIT University.
Guests unveil the 2023 Model United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development Image provided by the Conference
Mo Wenxiu, member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress and the former Director General of the Principles of the Western Returned Scholars Foundation Image provided by the Conference
As a high-level international educational academic activity, Model United Nations Conference has become an important and effective way to cultivate global talents. The conference was co sponsored by the Western Returned Scholars Foundation, the Working Committee of the partnership for UN Sustainable Development Goals, TaKung Pao/Takungpao.com and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Youth Association.
The conference adheres to the theme of sustainable development, closely follows international current events, actively responds to United Nations initiatives, calls on young people to pay attention to global development and ecological civilization construction, to establish a high sense of social responsibility, to work with the international community implementing the United Nations sustainable development agenda and to promote the realization of global Sustainable Development Goals.
In the three-day agenda, more than 400 young students will act as diplomatic representatives of different countries or other political entities, exploring eight academic themes around energy technology, natural environment, food safety, Earth and planetary science, climate change, human health and environment, human society and behavior and sustainable cities, in response to the United Nations call, and to contribute youth voices and wisdom for sustainable development.
In terms of the choice of topics, the conference focuses on the integration with reality, training young students to think about and discuss current international hot issues, designed topics such as the European Energy crisis, plastic issues in the context of circular economy, and the Maritime Silk Road World Heritage Application Plan. Participants need to conduct comprehensive analysis, discuss in many ways, and understand the responsibilities and obligations of the role, in order to propose practical and universally applicable policy suggestions and action plans.
Mo Wenxiu, member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress and the former director general of the Principles of the Western Returned Scholars Foundation, stated that the 2023 Model United Nations Conference is a key activity carried out by the "Top Talent Training" special fund of the Western Returned Scholars Foundation. The fund aims to integrate advanced and diverse teaching theories and methods from both domestic and foreign countries, and cultivate top talents with a "Chinese heart" and international vision and competence. She hopes that the Conference can become a "training ground" for young people to participate in global governance, an "internship place" for international affairs, a "big classroom" for enhancing global competence, and cultivate a group of top-notch talents with international perspectives, proficiency in international rules, and capability on international affairs.
At the opening ceremony of the conference, Lin Zhitong, Lin Zibin, Wu Linlin, Mo Xiaoqiao, Jin Jiayu, Yuan Tianlan, and Li Chuyan spoke as student representatives and youth initiators. Lin Zhitong, the representative of the conference's youth initiator, stated that in the increasingly diverse global context, as young students in the new era, they should deeply understand the importance of aligning with the world. Only by understanding the future development direction can they become useful talents for national construction and global progress. It is hoped that by initiating and proposing this conference, young people can broaden their international vision, improve the pattern of looking things, and cultivate their belief in building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind in the future.
