Europa Air & Sea in Dubai Off to Flying Start
Europa Air & Sea in Dubai has strengthened its market position, exceeding its annual sales target by 35 per cent.
Dubai is Europa’s first venture into the UAE, one of the fastest growing markets in the Middle East. The team has demonstrated great skill in supporting the supply chain needs of this market.”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Europa Air & Sea in Dubai has strengthened its market position, exceeding its annual sales target by 35 per cent. The 15-strong team, located near Dubai International Airport, has doubled in size since opening last year.
— Angus Hind, Director of Europa Air & Sea
Europa Air & Sea is part of the Europa Worldwide Group and is setting the pace in the market with its IT system, LeoWeb, which gives customers full visibility and efficiency over their supply chains. As the demand for freight services grows in the Middle East, Dubai’s team has ambitions to push its sales and IT expertise across the region, expanding its team, outreach and influence as the business develops.
Angus Hind, Director of Europa Air & Sea, commented: “Dubai is Europa’s first venture into the UAE, which is one of the fastest growing markets in the Middle East. The team, led by General Manager Nathan Lynn, has demonstrated great skill in supporting the supply chain needs of this fast-evolving market, and I’m pleased to see it continue to set the pace in performance and enthusiasm.
“The Middle Eastern market has already opened opportunities for Europa in Dubai, from sectors like retail, to the mission-critical aerospace and aircraft on ground (AOG). The quality of our IT infrastructure, both internally and customer facing, is also something that has driven this success, because we are able to provide speed, reliability and visibility to our customers.
“With LeoWeb, for example, customers can obtain a quote, book a shipment and monitor the exact movements from anywhere in the world. The process makes administration far easier for our customers, who can benefit from the full visibility the platform provides.
“For industries like retail and aerospace, where these are key criteria for shipping consignments, sales have grown exponentially.
“Finally, the team has been key in providing the necessary customer service and support which has resulted in us surpassing our year one expectations. As we celebrate this success, we are also looking ahead to the next year where we’re hoping we can develop our market share further.”
Since launching as a separate division in 2015, Europa Air & Sea has gone from strength to strength. Continued investment in the division has led to the company’s expansion into China (Shanghai) and promises the establishment of a new teams in Delhi (India) — Europa’s first venture into the Indian subcontinent — and Rotterdam (Netherlands).
Angus concludes: “As Europa Air & Sea continues its global expansion, it’s great to know we have the knowledge and expertise of such a dynamic team in Dubai. We’re delighted to be celebrating this successful year and look forward to seeing what’s to come.”
Europa Worldwide Group is an ambitious independent logistics operator with three divisions, Europa Road, Europa Air & Sea, and Europa Warehouse, and has been featured in The Sunday Times Top Track 250 for three years. Europa has invested £5 million in its innovative market-leading product, Europa Flow, providing a frictionless flow of goods between the EU and the UK post Brexit. The group employs over 1,400 people with 29 international sites in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, China, India and the UAE. The global operator recently reported a record turnover of £302m for the last 12 months, as of August 2022, and remains on track with its ambitious investment programme.
