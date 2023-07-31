New PR coverage reporting tool launched featuring all leading domain metrics data

Checkout Coveragely Today

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new PR coverage reporting tool, Coveragely, officially launches today. It aims to streamline coverage reporting, improve productivity and cut admin time for Digital PR and SEO professionals.

From as little as $49 per month and with no minimum contract length, users will be able to use the tool to create visual, professional and customisable coverage books to share with clients and stakeholders. Reports can be viewed easily on any device or screen size, without impacting the overall quality of the report.

For those who want to road-test the tool first there is the option of a free two-week trial, without the need to provide billing or credit card data.

The new tool allows users to visualise and showcase their PR campaign coverage accompanied with domain metrics from multiple data sources, with Majestic and Moz included as standard. The software also allows customers to connect Coveragely to their own Ahrefs and SEMrush API accounts for even more detailed insights.

In addition, users can turn on a link monitoring feature to keep track of acquired links over time, ensuring all coverage reports remain fully up-to-date.

In order to create a coverage report, users simply need to add a list of URLs along with their target domain and then review and customise the coverage report (including the logo, desired metrics and bio). Finally, the report can be shared with other team members, clients and stakeholders via a custom URL, or exported to a PDF, CSV or Google Doc.

For easy collaboration, admins can set up an organisation on the tool and then invite new members to collaborate on reports. Multiple team reports, grouped under one organisational name, can be hosted on a custom subdomain too. This keeps all reporting and coverage data in one place for easy access and management.

Gareth Hoyle, Managing Director at Coveragely, said:

“We know how important it is to report PR coverage data in a way that’s in-depth, easy to understand and aesthetically appealing. That’s why we’ve developed Coveragely, as we wanted to help marketers to create insightful reports in a matter of seconds, without the headache of data management or spreadsheets. We also wanted to offer highly visual and easy-to-understand reporting dashboard that helps clients and stakeholders see the value of their PR and SEO investments.”

“In addition, we also knew that measuring PR output is crucial in determining its relative success which is why we created the facility to display domain metrics from all the major SEO data providers. This unique feature sets Coveragely apart from the competition as it is now the most insightful PR coverage reporting tool on the market.

