BEST Express Malaysia Appointed as Tik Tok’s Logistics Partner

BEST Express Malaysia has been appointed as Tik Tok's logistics partner in Malaysia. Through this partnership, BEST Express Malaysia will be provide pick-up service to sellers, parcels sortation in hubs, and parcel delivery for the online purchases checked out on Tik Tok in Malaysia. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of BEST Express Malaysia and Tik Tok to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development in Southeast Asia.

BEST Express Malaysia will be the latest market for BEST INC's Southeast Asia unit to provide logistic services to Tik Tok, after Vietnam, Thailand and etc.

SHAH ALAM, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST Inc, a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia is proud to announce its Malaysia subsidiary BEST Global Logistics Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (commonly known as BEST Express Malaysia), has been appointed as Tik Tok's logistics partner in Malaysia.

With this partnership, BEST Express Malaysia will be the latest market for BEST INC’s unit in Southeast Asia to provide logistic services to Tik Tok, after Vietnam, Thailand and etc.

Through this partnership, BEST Express Malaysia will be providing pick-up service to sellers, parcels sortation in hubs, and parcel delivery for the online purchases checked out on Tik Tok in Malaysia.

“Malaysia has witnessed exponential growth in e-commerce, with consumers increasingly relying on online platforms for their shopping needs. As a result, there is a growing demand for efficient and reliable logistics services. This is a great opportunity for BEST Express Malaysia to further strengthen our presence in the eCommerce space and widen our outreach via Tik Tok,"” said Jessy Sun, General Manager of BEST Inc Malaysia and Singapore.

“By combining our logistics expertise with Tik Tok's innovative platform, we aim to empower businesses, particularly SMEs, to harness the power of e-commerce and reach a wider customer base,” Jessy Sun continued.

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of BEST Express Malaysia and Tik Tok to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development in Southeast Asia. By capitalizing on their respective strengths, the collaboration aims to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape and provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy.

BEST INC gained a foothold in Malaysia in April 2020 by providing courier services. Through its courier unit, BEST Express Malaysia has grown steadily even during the pandemic period. The company is looking for more business partners across Malaysia to unlock more potential and growth through unique business partnerships.

About BEST Inc

Founded in 2017, BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia

BEST Inc started its business mapping for Southeast Asia market expansion in 2018.Started with express delivery network in Southeast Asia market, BEST Inc has gradually built-up its global warehouses, cross-border networks, and cargo networks. Through a comprehensive supply chain service system, BEST Inc able to provides logistics support for the "globalization" of enterprises, which seen as an important development approach for the Group. BEST Inc will accelerate the B2B2C and cross-border business network between China, Southeast Asia and North America, and provide customers with global supply chain services.

BEST's mission is to “Empower Business and Enrich Life” in the digital era by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.

For more information, please visit: https://www.best-inc.com/

About BEST Express Malaysia

BEST Express Malaysia started its operations in April 2020, possess the courier license issued by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

BEST Express has expanded steadily and procured 10 hubs and more than 300 stations nationwide, with the capacity of 200,000 parcels daily, and the number is growing day by day.

For more information, please visit: https://www.best-inc.my/