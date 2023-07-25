Deep Ellum Art Company To Present Exciting Performers For Music Enthusiasts This August
Deep Ellum Art Company offers an incredible place for fans of live performances and good music.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Company, a cultural haven nestled in the vibrant heart of Dallas, announces an electrifying line-up of live music performances for August. Bringing performers like Emo Night Karaoke + Mirror Lake, Inna Vision, and many more, both residents and visitors will be spoiled for choice.
Founded by the visionary creatives John and Kari LaRue, Deep Ellum Art Company has emerged as a dynamic fusion of artistic expression, community engagement, and unforgettable entertainment experiences. With its immersive art gallery, state-of-the-art music venue, and expansive backyard, the venue has become a cornerstone of creativity in the iconic Deep Ellum neighborhood.
Deep Ellum Art Company’s calendar for August is brimming with various performances that promise to enthrall music enthusiasts and art lovers alike. From tribute bands that pay homage to legendary artists to cutting-edge acts pushing the boundaries of creativity, Deep Ellum Art Company offers a line-up with something for everyone.
Kicking off the month on August 3, music enthusiasts can indulge in Emo Night Karaoke + Mirror Lake. On August 4, fans of the iconic band Phish can experience the magic of A Live One (Phish Tribute) as they deliver a soul-stirring tribute performance.
The Buttertones, an indie rock band with a signature sound that defies categorization, take the stage on August 5. On August 9, Inna Vision will perform. Heart Byrne, a Talking Heads tribute band, will electrify the audience on August 11, showcasing the timeless classics that have made Talking Heads an enduring favorite. On August 12, Chasquis Presents: Onda Stereo, a tribute to the legendary Argentinian band Soda Stereo, will pay homage to the iconic rock en español pioneers.
“The excitement will continue throughout the month with additional performances by PHILIP LABES on August 13, NIGHT DRIVE WITH SECRECIES, CYGNUS, & MIRRORBOXX on August 17, W.I.T.C.H. on August 19, CHRIS DUARTE on August 24, and CHEE WITH NIK P on August 25. Finally, on August 27, we will bring ART BATTLE, a thrilling art competition showcasing live artistic talent,” the company’s rep stated.
All events will take place at Deep Ellum Art Company's innovative and immersive space located at 3200 Commerce St., Dallas, Texas 75226.
About Deep Ellum Art Company -
Deep Ellum Art Company is a unique and inclusive creative facility founded by John and Kari LaRue in Dallas, Texas. Boasting an expansive interior housing a projection-mapped art gallery and a state-of-the-art music venue, the establishment is a haven for artists and music lovers alike. Deep Ellum Art Company is set to bring different performers like The Buttertones and many more to its platform in August.
Media Contact
Deep Ellum Art Company
+1 214-697-8086
info@deepellumart.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram