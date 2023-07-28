Leading Logistics and Fulfillment Brand SFC Introduces One-Stop Order Fulfillment Solution For Global E-Commerce Sellers

SFC Fulfillment

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SFC, the leading provider of one-stop order fulfillment solutions in China, announced the launch of its E-commerce Order Fulfillment Solutions for global online sellers. The solutions provide online sellers with a complete end-to-end solution for managing their orders, from inventory management, warehousing and order processing to shipping, and custom services.

"The launch of our new Fulfillment Solutions is a major milestone for SFC," said CEO John. "It's a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible solutions for our customers, and it underscores our leadership position in China’s e-commerce fulfillment market."

The new solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of global online sellers, who face challenges such as managing multiple inventories in China, processing orders from multiple channels, custom packaging and dealing with cross-border shipping.

"Our solutions provide online sellers with a complete end-to-end solution for picking & packing, warehousing, global shipping, door-to-door shipping, and custom services," said John. "We're confident that our new solutions will help our customers grow their businesses and succeed in the global e-commerce market."

SFC has established itself as a trusted fulfillment partner for a multitude of e-commerce platforms, emerging as the top and often the first choice for an increasing number of e-commerce businesses. This preference stems from SFC's extensive, state-of-the-art abilities to serve all stages of the supply chain comprehensively. Moreover, its extensive experience in catering to over 1,000 international DTC brands, such as Shein, Hyperstech, Rollingsquare, Pivo, and so on, further solidifies its position as a leading fulfillment solution provider.

SFC's Global Order Fulfillment Solutions include:

30-days free storage: SFC provides your inventory with organized warehouses and intelligent inventory management for 30 days.

Inventory Management: SFC guarantees that the accuracy of inventory is higher than 99% and real-time inventory allows you to monitor stock levels and replenish the stock in time to prevent a shortage.

Order Processing: SFC's order processing solutions streamline the order management process, from order entry to shipping.

API: Sync real-time inventory with your online store on Amazon, Shopify, eBay, etc., so that your potential customers know the stock availability before placing orders.

International Shipping: Cooperated with 50+ global shipping partners, SFC's shipping solutions provide online E-commerce sellers with the ability to ship orders to customers around the world.

Value-added Service: Pick-up from the factory, Add protection with bubble wrap or corner protectors, Branding and custom packaging, and so on.

For more information about SFC's Global Online Seller Solutions, visit www.sendfromchina.com, or Click Here to Get A Custom Solution.

Grow Your Business With SFC Fulfillment Centers