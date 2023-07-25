United States Digital OOH Advertising Market Trends 2023-2028 | Industry Analysis by Format Type, Application & End Use

United States Digital OOH Advertising Market Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "United States Digital OOH Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Market Overview:

The United States digital OOH advertising market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising, or digital signage, is a digitized outdoor advertising channel that uses various visibly engaging and conveying commercial information for endorsing purposes. It allows advertisers and local vendors to engage and reach massive target audiences, ensure maximum effectiveness of displayed marketing messages, and examine real-time data regarding conversion and ad sales.

Additionally, digital OOH advertising increases salesmanship, enables business expansion, creates product demand, and offers innovative, creative, and interactive demonstrations of content on digital screens with larger visibility. Consequently, digital OOH advertising is utilized by brands in public places as a suitable alternative to traditional forms of marketing.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The substantial expansion in the media and entertainment industry is primarily driving the market growth in the country. Moreover, rapid digitalization and the widespread adoption of various advertising technologies, including digital out-of-home (OOH) ads by multiple industries to enhance brand reputation and promote services, are favoring the market growth. Additionally, the extensive utilization of digital OOH advertising in new market venues, including shopping complexes and malls, over traditional marketing practices to reach a broader audience is favoring the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising trend of interactive advertisements and the need for creative, full-motion displays with interactive and engaging video and animation in public places for better conversion and enhanced audience engagement are impelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing fragmentation of media and the advent of micro light-emitting diodes (LEDs)-based OOH ads are supporting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the United States digital OOH advertising market based on format type, application, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Format Type:

• Digital Billboards

• Video Advertising

• Ambient Advertising

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Retail

• Recreation

• Banking

• Transportation

• Education

• Others

Breakup Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

