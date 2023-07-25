UPDATE: INTRODUCING THE FIELD EXPLORATION TEAM FOR THE MOJAVE REE PROJECT
YOUNG, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Locksley Resources Limited is excited to introduce the expert team of highly skilled professionals on the ground for the Mojave Project.
Highlights:
• The experienced team have mobilised to commence work on site at the Mojave Project partnering with expert US based team, MINEX Corp.
• Introducing:
1. Lead Project Geologist - Mr Greg Schifrin, with over 36 years of experience in mining and exploration.
2. Project Based Team Lead - Mr James Baughman, SME-RM, PG, GTi. highly experienced US rare earth, uranium geologist, and corporate executive.
3. Locksley Resources Head Geologist - Mr David Ward, with over 25 years expertise in mineral exploration and mining.
4. TWS Evolution - Mr Peter Hiney, with extensive experience focused on the co-ordination of field logistics for the Mojave Project.
Following the announcement of the proposed acquisition of the Mojave Project in California Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (“Locksley” or “the Company”) is excited to introduce the highly skilled professionals who will be leading the team on the ground in what will be a significant step forward for the Company.
Locksley is partnering with MINEX Corp, an expert US based team assisting in advancing the next stage of field exploration activities. The team will lead with boots on the ground for the commencement of field work, with the intention of conducting field mapping of identified outcropping REE mineralisation on the El Campo Prospect and reconnaissance across the Mojave Project North and South blocks. The El Campo Prospect has an identified mineralised breccia with surface rock chip samples assaying up to 9.49%1 TREO and in close proximity to the Mountain Pass Mine.
As part of the USA based Project Team and leading the exploration on the ground will be Mr Greg Schifrin and Mr Jim Baughman.
Mr Schifrin has worked as a geologist and manager for over 36 years in the mining and mineral exploration industry where he has been involved in precious, base metals, rare earth and uranium exploration and project development. Mr Schifrin has provided technical services and project management for major and junior mining companies through his consulting and service company. During his various tenures, Mr Schifrin has been a key executive and director, where he managed
corporate finance, budgets, accounting, legal and regulatory requirements, investors, personnel, exploration, geologic evaluation, project development, infrastructure construction, mining, operations, production, project generation and land acquisition.
Mr Schifrin is a co-founder of Selkirk Environmental, Inc. (SET), President and Director - Environmental consulting and service company started in 1991, focused on environmental regulatory compliance, risk analysis, pollution clean-up and environmental assessment for public and private clients.
Joining Mr Schifrin as part of the project team is James Baughman, SME-RM, PG, GTi. Mr Baughman is a highly experienced US rare earth, uranium geologist and corporate executive, who will help guide the Company’s technical commercial activities in the US. Mr Baughman is Former President and CEO of High Plains Uranium(sold for US$55m in 2006) . Mr Baughman has 30+ years’ experience advancing minerals projects from grassroots to advanced stage. He has held senior positions (i.e., Chief Geologist, Chairman, President, Acting CFO, COO) in private and publicly traded mining and mineral exploration companies during his career. He is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, Exploration and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists with a BSc in Geology (1983 University of Wyoming) and is a registered professional geologist (P. Geo State of Wyoming). Mr Baughman is also a Qualified Person (QP) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).
Joining the US team is the highly experienced Locksley Geologist Mr David Ward, BSc Geology, AusIMM and Mr Peter Hiney, a field logistics expert.
Mr Ward is Head Geologist for Locksley Resources and has over 25 years expertise in mineral exploration and mining. He has extensive experience in a wide range of deposit styles and commodities. Mr Ward has held exploration and operational roles for several companies including Newcrest Mining.
Peter Hiney, from TWS Evolution, is a sought after industry partner and has undertaken an important role for the Mojave Project. Mr Hiney is focused on the co-ordination of field logistics and has over 25 years experience in mining and exploration, holding various positions in field logistics, drilling and exploration functions within such companies as Newcrest - Cadia Hill Goldmine and Techdrill Services.
Locksley Resources Limited Managing Director, Steve Woodham stated:
“Locksley Resources is excited to introduce the team of highly skilled professionals who will be leading the exploration at the Mojave Project.
The demand for REE is unprecedented at this time across the globe and Locksley Resources is surging forward to explore this prospective tenure.
The Company has engaged highly qualified people to lead the project on the ground in field work and exploration, and we are very much looking forward to informing the market on their advancements and findings.”
The Board of Directors of Locksley Resources Limited authorised the release of this announcement.
1. LKY: ASX Announcement – 2023 07 18 – REE Field Exploration to Commence at the Mojave Project
Debra Clarke
Roundbox Media
+61432337286
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram