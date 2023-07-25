Institutional Partnership in Asia-Pacific: Ascent Partners Group & Ampere sign MOU
Ascent Partners Hong Kong joins Amphere of Amman, Jordan, in a partnership to enhance carbon credit auditing in the region
Their geographical location in the Middle East offers a critical impartiality to our investments across Asia Pacific and also Europe, which will be vital in the coming years as we reach net-zero”HONG KONG SAR, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampere has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Ascent Partners Group Limited (APGL), a private organisation providing advisory services in the areas of corporate, technology, mergers and acquisitions, litigation support, financial reporting, and valuations, with offices in Hong Kong, China and Singapore.
Through this collaboration, Ampere will provide third-party assurance for Ascent Partners carbon credit investments, effectively preventing any instances of "greenwashing." This partnership will also serve as an exemplary model for other market participants, fostering increased credibility within the Verified Carbon Market (VCM) and driving the mobilization of carbon finance across Asia and developing nations.
Simon Mak, CEO of Ascent Partners is excited to enter this partnership, as he values the integrity and values that Ampere, part of the Munjed Sukhtian Group, brings to the table.
“Their geographical location in the Middle East offers a critical impartiality to our potential investments across both Asia Pacific and also Europe, which will be vital in the coming years as we strive to reach net-zero,” Simon said.
“This partnership signifies the importance of simultaneously considering our planet's well-being while fulfilling market & regulatory obligations”, said Munjed Munir Sukhtian, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Munjed Sukhtian Group.
