Indoor/Outdoor Spaces ~ J. Montgomery Designs, A Landscape Architecture Firm
Indoor/Outdoor Spaces ~ J. Montgomery Designs, A Landscape Architecture Firm
TO BRING A VISION TO LIFE, YOU WANT THE EYES OF ARTISTS AND THE ACUMEN OF MASTER ARCHITECTS ”ALAMO , CA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Depending on the climate of your home, outdoor living can be a seasonal enjoyment or a year-round experience. Increasingly, the indoor/outdoor living space is becoming part of almost every landscape we create. These transitional spaces give all the feeling of the outdoors, with all the comforts of the indoors. Take a look at some favorite styles for these unique spaces that bridge the gap between home and landscape.
— John Montgomery
Most people have been told at one point or another to “Get off the couch and go get some fresh air.” So, that raises the question, is the new outdoor living room the perfect way to cheat? When it comes to the important task of resting, there is no better place than outside. Here, a portable heater and canopy create a sheltered and cozy spot that still gets morning sun. A space like this can bring great style to any patio, and create an outdoor room that is hard to pass up (and even harder to leave.)
A classic example of an indoor/outdoor space, the pool house has been in style since, well, backyard pools became a thing. It’s great to have a spot to take a break from swimming, or a place where the kids can snack and sit around in their bathing suits not on the living room furniture. The coolest new addition to pool houses (and indoor/outdoor spaces of all kinds) is the accordion door. The coolest part? They close all the way. So whether it’s an airy shade structure, a cozy sunroom, or den on a rainy day, you can have it all! These doors, by Nanawall systems, have become a staple in many designs. They also make incredible windows.
Transitional spaces like these make for a seamless flow between house and landscape. The choices of contemporary materials and elements perfectly match those inside for a real sense of unity. It’s nice, too, to be able to move ultra-light indoor/outdoor furniture as the seasons change, and of course to change out throw pillows. There’s no such thing as too many throw pillows.
It’s no secret that everyone has their own styles, but it seems to be a general consensus that indoor/outdoor living is one of the best additions to any yard.
Debbie Blumhardt
J. Montgomery Designs
+1 925-820-8884
hello@jmontgomerydesigns.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other