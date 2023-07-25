LasoExperience Empowers Hotels with Seamless Integration of Maestro PMS for Enhanced Guest Interactions
Rollout of the joint technology is underway at three iconic East Coast properties
Hospitality is built on partnerships, and Maestro PMS is continuing its commitment to supporting not only independent hoteliers, but also working with new partners as they emerge.”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LasoExperience, a guest-experience SaaS platform that builds meaningful relationships with guests, and Maestro PMS, a web browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups, announces an integration partnership that will empower hotels to deliver exceptional guest experiences through personalized and relevant interactions, such as booking their stay, mobile check-in/out, mobile keys, purchasing extras, ordering food and beverage, signing up for activities, booking local attractions, and messaging staff.
With LasoXP’s cutting-edge technology and Maestro's robust PMS platform hotels can gain a comprehensive view of their guests' needs and preferences, providing them easy ways to interact with hotels and make their experience more enjoyable from pre-stay to post-stay. This integration bridges the gap between data-driven insights and exceptional guest experiences, and it provides real-time communication that has been lacking between guests and staff.
"We are thrilled to partner with Maestro PMS and bring this powerful integration to our customers," said Michael Garvin, CEO of LasoExperience. "By combining our expertise in guest engagement with Maestro’s advanced, flexible operational technology, we are equipping hotels with the tools they need to truly understand and cater to their guests' preferences. This integration represents a significant step forward in elevating customer service and driving hotel success."
Leveraging Maestro’s API, the joint solution impacts the guest journey immediately after booking as travelers are led through their stay from pre-stay communication, onboarding, mobile key, recommendations, offers, room upgrades, concierge service, follow-up and future bookings. Together, LasoExperience and Maestro are enabling guests to feel more welcomed as they enjoy a personalized experience which leads to higher guest satisfaction, additional revenue streams, and exceptional service in addition to augmenting labor needs and costs.
Key Benefits of the LasoExperience and Maestro Integration:
● Enhanced guest engagement: By exchanging data between LasoExperience and Maestro PMS, hotels can gain deeper insights into guest preferences, enabling them to tailor their services and offerings to meet individual needs. This heightened level of personalization creates memorable guest experiences and fosters long-term loyalty.
● Increased revenue through relevant offers: By keeping up with reservation changes in real-time, hotels can seize opportunities to enhance guest experience. Whether it's offering room upgrades or personalized add-ons, hotels can send targeted, just-in-time offers that delight guests. This flexibility ensures that hotels are always providing the best possible service, increasing guest satisfaction and driving revenue growth.
"We are excited about the possibilities that this integration will bring to our joint customers," said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “Hospitality is built on partnerships, and Maestro PMS is continuing its commitment to supporting not only independent hoteliers, but also working with new partners as they emerge, naturally expanding their solution capabilities to meet the needs of their customers and modern travelers.”
The integration of these two systems is smooth and makes LasoXP fast and simple to roll out in an active hotel environment already using Maestro PMS without interrupting operations. Today, Spruce Point Inn is the first property to benefit from the holistic view of the guests enabled by this two-way integration and the ability to engage and activate them when it matters the most. The Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Fla., and the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, W.Va., will soon follow suit.
About LasoExperience: LasoExperience is a guest experience platform that helps hotels build meaningful relationships with guests, providing them easy ways to interact with hotels and make their experience more enjoyable from pre-stay to post-stay. The platform fits in the guest journey right after booking, leading the guest through their stay from pre-stay communication, onboarding, mobile key, recommendations, offers, room upgrades, concierge service, follow-up and future bookings. For more information, visit lasoexperience.com.
About Maestro: Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
