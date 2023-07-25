SHEIN PARTNERS WITH THREAD TOGETHER TO DONATE CLOTHING TO 20,000 AUSSIES IN NEED
EINPresswire.com/ -- SHEIN, a global, integrated fashion and lifestyle marketplace, proudly announces a meaningful partnership with Thread Together, a not-for-profit fashion charity. In an effort to empower vulnerable Australians, SHEIN will donate brand new clothes, volunteer their time and donate funds that will benefit up to 20,000 individuals in need with access to clothing.
Thread Together plays a crucial role in collecting end-of-line brand new stock from fashion brands and retailers across the country. Supported by dedicated volunteers, the clothes are meticulously sorted to be distributed through Thread Together’s nationwide network of charities and social service agencies, reaching those who need it most.
"At SHEIN, we firmly believe that fashion can bestow dignity upon individuals, irrespective of age, and serve as a catalyst for greater opportunities, including improved job prospects," stated a SHEIN spokesperson. "Our mission revolves around making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, and our partnership with Thread Together exemplifies our mission in action. Together, we aim to support and empower vulnerable Australians through the transformative power of fashion."
Thread Together's CEO, Anthony Chesler welcomes SHEIN onboard to support the work that we are doing. “Currently, 3.5 million or 13.5% of Australia's population is experiencing hardship, and this number is rapidly increasing due to the cost of living crisis. In response to this, Thread Together is working to ease the burden by providing new clothing and is looking forward to working together to support many more people in need across the country."
The SHEIN-Thread Together partnership is a testament to the positive impact fashion can have on people's lives and taking steps towards progress over perfection in this space. By joining hands, both entities aim to make a significant difference in the lives of vulnerable Australians, fostering a future where clothing becomes a source of empowerment and hope.
About Thread Together
Thread Together was founded in 2012, based on the simple idea to donate rather than dispose of unsold clothing. Founder Andie Halas saw the potential for unsold new clothing to be given to people in need, whilst also protecting the environment by saving these items from landfill. Today, Thread Together clothes thousands of people across the country every week. To achieve this, they partner with hundreds of fashion brands, a network of charities & social service agencies, and thousands of volunteers. Thread Together are unique in that they keep clothing in circulation and are recognised by the fashion industry as the most ethical solution to fashion excess.
About SHEIN
SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit AU.SHEIN.com
Stephanie Carden
effie&co
stephanie@effieandco.com.au