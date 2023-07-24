The Beekeeper by Katie P. Desiderio & Michael G. Frino joins the Top 5 Wall Street Journal Business Bestseller list
These renowned management & leadership professionals explore the core of learning and leadership growth through the lessons of a Beekeeper.UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of renowned management and leadership professionals, Katie P. Desiderio and Michael G. Frino produce The Wall Street Journal Bestselling Leadership Fable - The Beekeeper. The book delivers an insightful and engaging exploration of what it means to place oneself at the core of learning and growth in personal and professional spaces. The Beekeeper was on Wall Street Journal’s top 5 business bestseller list (source).
The story is told through the eyes of Catherine, the founder, and owner of a rapidly growing business. Readers will witness her transformative journey, reshaping leadership, inspiring others, and revolutionizing the culture at her company by learning from the people around her.
The authors guide readers through practical strategies and techniques they can implement immediately to achieve extraordinary results in their life and in their businesses. Readers will learn about:
- Taking a central and active role in the growth and maturation of their employees and leadership team members.
- The author’s “Art of Learning to Be Proximal,” is a strategy for placing themself at the core of their company’s growth.
- Methods for “Becoming a Be Keeper” by ensuring organizations are putting people first and living their company’s mission and values.
An indispensable guide for founders, entrepreneurs, managers, and executives at growing companies, The Beekeeper will also earn a place on the bookshelves of company board members looking for ways to best contribute to their firm’s ongoing success.
The book is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, and Independent bookstores. The book was published by Wiley and launched on May 2, 2023.
A hardcover edition of The Beekeeper is available on Amazon.com for $27:00.
For inquiries or to book an interview send an email to hive@leadershipfables.com.
About the Authors:
Katie P. Desiderio, MBA, Ph.D.
Organizational Development practitioner, author, and scholar recognized for her work on optimizing the human performance of individuals, groups, and organizations.
Michael G. Frino MBA, Ph.D.
Organizational Development practitioner, author, and scholar is notably known for training organizations and teams to provide transformational growth to their most important assets, their people.
To learn more visit: www.leadershipfables.com
Katie P. Desiderio and Michael G. Frino
Leadership Fables
hive@leadershipfables.com