Learn and Play Montessori Announces Opening of The Dublin Ranch Preschool, Offering Innovative Early Education Programs
We are excited to open our doors to families in the Dublin Ranch community.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play Montessori Schools, a best-in-class education company offering daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, kindergarten and afterschool programs at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce the imminent opening of their new state-of-the-art preschool facility in Dublin Ranch, located in Dublin California. The school, renowned for its commitment to excellence, is now accepting bookings for parent tours starting in late July and early August.
The Dublin Ranch campus (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/dublin-ranch/) will offer a comprehensive range of early education programs, including daycare, childcare, preschool, kindergarten, and after-school programs. Parents living in Dublin, San Ramon, Danville and environs can now secure a spot for their child to experience the innovative and holistic approach to learning that Learn and Play Montessori is renowned for.
At the heart of the Learn and Play Montessori Dublin Ranch program is a unique combination of Montessori education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) concepts. By integrating the principles of Montessori with STEM, children will be provided with a well-rounded educational foundation that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
"We are excited to open our doors to families in the Dublin Ranch community," said Kiran Grewal, Co-founder of Learn and Play Montessori Schools. "Our mission is to provide children with an exceptional early education experience that empowers them to explore, discover, and develop their full potential. We believe that blending the Montessori method with STEM education equips our students with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st-century."
The new school will feature modern and child-friendly facilities designed to stimulate learning and provide a safe, nurturing environment. The preschool will be equipped with age-appropriate materials and tools that encourage hands-on exploration, while spacious classrooms will allow for individual and collaborative learning experiences.
Parents interested in enrolling their child in Learn and Play Montessori Dublin Ranch are encouraged to schedule a tour to experience the engaging and stimulating environment firsthand. The tours, available from late July through early August, will provide an opportunity to meet the school's staff, explore the facilities, and learn more about the Montessori and STEM-based curriculum.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI SCHOOLS
Learn And Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
