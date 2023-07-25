Genexis Studio Announces Successful Completion of Groundbreaking Crypto Trading Platform in Partnership with Foxena

The platform is designed to cater to traders of all levels, providing an intuitive interface, robust security measures, support for multiple cryptocurrencies

We are immensely proud to announce the successful completion of our crypto trading platform in partnership with Foxena” — Mukesh Kumar

BANGLORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genexis Studio Pvt Ltd, a leading technology company specializing in blockchain solutions, and Foxena, a renowned software development firm, are excited to unveil their latest collaboration - the Crypto Currency Exchange Platform. This state-of-the-art white-label exchange offers businesses full control over features and settings, with unlimited variations tailored to suit their unique business models.

Architecture:

The Crypto Currency Exchange Platform is powered by a diverse set of cutting-edge technologies, including Laravel 9, Vue 3, Flutter 3, Tailwind, Livewire, AlpineJS, Ethers, Web3, and Firebase. This robust architecture ensures optimum performance and reliability, providing traders with a seamless experience while executing their cryptocurrency trades.

Prerequisites:

To set up and deploy the Crypto Currency Exchange Platform, the following prerequisites are necessary: PHP 8.1 with required extensions, Composer version 2 or higher, Node.js version 16 or higher, 8GB RAM and 250GB SSD storage, Ubuntu 20, WHM/cPanel, Plesk, or compatible OS or Server Management System, and a Dedicated/VPS Scalable Cloud Server with root SSH access.

Features:

The Crypto Currency Exchange Platform offers a comprehensive set of features, making it a highly customizable and secure solution for businesses venturing into the cryptocurrency trading market. Some key features include:

Dashboard: A Multi-language user interface, powered by Vue3 frontend and Laravel backend, with light & dark themes, ensuring users from around the world can easily access and use the platform.

User Management: The platform offers comprehensive verification features, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all users. Stay connected with our user-friendly contact options and effortlessly send emails to your entire user base.

Role Manager: Ability to create custom rules with permissions and access to different parts of the platform and assign them to users with ease.

Investment Management: A complete HYIP system with multiple packages and subscriptions to create with ease. Users can manage their investment portfolios and track performance seamlessly.

Investment Plans: Clients can subscribe to investment plans using their funding wallets, and the invested amount is locked until the investment duration is reached. Once the investment duration is reached, the client can withdraw their rewards, providing them with a passive income stream.

KYC Management: Provides a streamlined process for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, prioritizing security and compliance.

Integrated Payment Gateways: Seamlessly integrates popular payment gateways, enabling users to deposit and withdraw funds with ease.

Real-time Market Data: Stay updated with real-time market data and price charts for various cryptocurrencies. The platform offers powerful analytics tools and technical indicators.

Secure Wallets: The platform is equipped with highly secure cryptocurrency wallets, with multi-factor authentication and encryption protocols for enhanced security.

Trading Engine: A robust trading engine handles high-frequency trading and executes orders with low latency, ensuring smooth trading operations.

Liquidity Management: Incorporates advanced liquidity management solutions, enabling traders to access deep liquidity pools and execute orders with minimal slippage.

Order Types: Enjoy a wide range of order types, including market orders, limit orders, and stop orders, providing traders with flexibility in their trading strategies.

Multi-Language Support: The platform offers multi-language support to cater to a global audience.

Advanced Security Measures: Employing cutting-edge security measures, including DDoS protection, SSL encryption, and firewall systems, to safeguard user data and platform integrity.

Seamless API Integration: The platform is equipped with an easy-to-use API, allowing seamless integration with third-party services and applications.

"With the Crypto Currency Exchange Platform, businesses can now enter the cryptocurrency trading market with confidence," said Ashish Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at Genexis Studio Pvt Ltd. "Our feature-rich and highly customizable platform, coupled with Foxena's expertise, provides an exceptional solution for those seeking to establish their presence in the digital finance industry."

The successful completion of the Crypto Currency Exchange Platform stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Genexis Studio Pvt Ltd and Foxena. With this launch, the two companies are poised to make a significant impact on the cryptocurrency trading landscape.

For more information about the Crypto Currency Exchange Platform and bidding details, interested parties can contact Foxena at ashutosh@foxena.com.

About Genexis Studio Pvt Ltd:

Genexis Studio Pvt Ltd is a prominent technology company specializing in blockchain solutions and financial products. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company strives to provide cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide.

About Foxena:

Foxena is a renowned technology company known for its expertise in delivering high-quality software solutions. Through strategic partnerships and technological advancements, Foxena continues to be at the forefront of the technology industry.

For media inquiries or further information about the Crypto Currency Exchange Platform, please contact: Ashutosh Tripathy (+91-8699929027,ashutosh@foxena.com)

