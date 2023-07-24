Governor Abbott Appoints Thomas, Hock To Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

TEXAS, July 24 - July 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ashlie Thomas and Stacy Hock to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for terms set to expire on August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2027, respectively. The Board provides leadership and coordination for the Texas higher education system.

Ashlie Thomas of Victoria is vice president of C.L. Thomas Inc. She is president of Victoria Main Street Program and a member of the board of directors for the Victoria College Foundation Impact Team, St. Joseph High School, Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, and The Victoria Symphony. Thomas received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Master of Business Administration from Lynn University and a Master of Science in Sports Management from Texas A&M University.

Stacy Hock of Austin is a private investor and philanthropist. Previously, she held senior management positions at IBM in software services, including running the Websphere Software Services business for the Wall Street territory. She is a board member for Atlas Energy Services, Aminex Therapeutics, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and the African Dream Initiative. She has previously served as a board member for Brigham Minerals, City Harvest, and The Bowery Mission. Hock received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.