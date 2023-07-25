Soccer 5 ® announces development of new complex at Tradewinds Park
Phase 1 comprises 4 x 7 v 7 fields and 2 x 6 v 6 fields with additional social area upgrades and is slated to open November
With more spaces to play soccer, more places to learn soccer, Soccer 5® USA is pioneering modern soccer and entertainment, developing a vibrant thriving soccer community for players and families of all ages with multiple centers open and development plans underway to grow in an additional 6 states all from humble beginnings in Miami 2010.
— Alan Georgeson
Soccer 5 ® continues to invest in log term design build operate PPPs in busy city community parks and will feature at the NRPA Conference in Dallas during October.
Alan Georgeson, co founder Soccer 5 ® commented, "we are massively excited to be expanding to our 6th center in South Florida to keep up with the demand for our unique state of the art small sided fields and Tradewinds Park is a wonderful location. both with ideal local access and Turnpike access and visibility".
Scott Georgeson added "with the incredible start to the Messi era in Miami and South Florida and all that's going on in with the WWC and the women's game in general, coupled with WC2026 not too far away, it is a sensational time for Soccer 5 ® and we have also recently launched the franchise to keep up with the demand for small sided soccer centers all across the country".
About Soccer 5 USA
Soccer 5 ® designs, builds and operates top quality small sided soccer centers in prime parks real estate, often re-energizing under-utilized spaces with up to 1 million regular players and families enjoying playing and watching year-round soccer
About Soccer 5 Franchise
Soccer 5 ® has launched the franchise system to keep up with demand for growth and to welcome franchisees and communities around the country in to the Soccer 5 family, offering play for all ages and abilities in our unique 5G state of the art centers.
