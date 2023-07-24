Submit Release
Manchin Announces $112K to Support West Virginia Farm to School Programs

July 24, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $112,106 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. The funding is made possible through the USDA Farm to School Grant Program and will support connecting West Virginia schools with nutritious food from local farmers and producers across the state.

“To ensure healthier and more prosperous communities, every West Virginian should have access to quality, affordable food. I’m pleased USDA is assisting the West Virginia Department of Agriculture in strengthening Farm to School initiatives across our great state, which promote healthy food options and nutrition education programs in our schools and uplift local agricultural businesses,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that support our farmers and producers across the Mountain State as they provide nutritious, locally-grown food for their communities.”

The USDA Farm to School Grant Program provides funds to help ensure children in schools across the country have access to nutritious food, while supporting farmers and producers in their local and regional communities. The investments support a wide range of activities, including hands-on experiences, such as planting, watering and harvesting fruits, vegetables and herbs, establishing supply chains, maintaining school gardens and organizing field trips to agricultural operations.

