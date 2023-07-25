CureMatch Announces Collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Promote Affordable Cancer Treatment
Patients who use CureMatch can now use Cost Plus Drugs to get lower-priced cancer medications.
We are excited to work with CureMatch to bring lower prescription drug prices to cancer patients”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a healthcare technology company using precision medicine support for oncology, is proud to announce a collaboration with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs). Together, the companies aim to make cancer treatments more affordable and accessible to all Americans.
Through the relationship announced today, patients with a CureMatch report can now use Cost Plus Drugs to get lower prices on cancer medications in any combination treatment their doctor prescribes. This collaboration aligns with the goals of more access to innovative oncology treatments, laid out in President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, of which CureMatch is a partner.
“The Cost Plus Drugs collaboration allows us to work with a unique innovator in the healthcare space to make cancer treatments more accessible to all patients,” said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. “Now, with this relationship, patients can more easily access multiple drugs that could be used in combination treatments.”
“We are excited to work with CureMatch to bring lower prescription drug prices to cancer patients,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “Cost Plus Drugs and CureMatch share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, patients can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."
About CureMatch
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. The CureMatch Decision Support System helps guide oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs based on the molecular profile of an individual patient’s tumor. www.CureMatch.com
About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company
The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.
