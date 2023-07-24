With a Strong Mix of Education and Experience, M & J Tax Vice President Named Tax Professional of the Year
NEW STANTON, PA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At their national education event, Taxposium, in San Antonio, TX, the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) named Brad D. Messner, MBA, CBSA, EA as the 2022 Tax Professional of the Year.
The annual award is a prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding tax professionals who have demonstrated excellence in their field and who have gone above and beyond in serving their clients, community, and the tax profession as a whole. Messner was nominated by multiple peers and selected out of a membership of over 24,000 tax professionals.
Messner is a seasoned tax professional with 27 years of experience working with individuals, business owners, landlords, and farmers on complex tax situations focusing on accuracy and compliance while reducing tax balances with creative tax planning efforts. He is the third-generation owner of M & J Tax Service, Inc with his mother, Cheryl, and sister, Roxanne.
“I have worked with Brad since his father passed in 2009 and he has saved me thousands of dollars in taxes and helped me keep my sanity with large business decisions. He and the entire team at M & J Tax make me feel like family and I couldn’t imagine operating my business without them,” stated Edward Christofano, owner of Christofano Associates and Hayden’s Pharmacy, a 20+ year tax client of Messner’s firm.
Aside from his dedicated work with clients, Messner also founded M & J Education Service, LLC and Financial Guardians, LLC – both to provide ongoing education and support to the tax, accounting, and finance industries, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and compliance. Messner is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz School of Business.
“Brad is a reliable and dedicated member of the M & J Team, always putting the needs of the client above his own. I am so proud of the work he does on all of the ventures we pursue as part of our family legacy,” stated Cheryl Messner, President of M & J Tax Service since 2009.
The Tax Professional of the Year award was presented at this year’s NATP Taxposium event on July 24th at the Grant Hyatt in San Antonio, Texas.
About M & J Tax Service: M & J Tax Service is one of the longest-serving tax preparation firms in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, and has been family-operated since 1978. They work with thousands of individuals and small businesses to stay compliant and reduce their annual tax requirements. M & J Tax Service is still family-owned and now working with multiple generations of clients.
About M & J Education Service, LLC: M & J Education Service, LLC was founded in 2018 with the focus of providing high-quality tax education at an affordable price. Our goal is to provide unique and creative presentations that are informative and entertaining to the audience. The instructors all have over ten years of education experience and over 20 years of tax knowledge.
About Financial Guardians, LLC: Founded in 2023, Financial Guardians, LLC was created as a source of education and support to help enterprises in this industry protect and safeguard their data. The team of experts has come together to create videos, education, support, documents, audits, and more to ensure that our industry remains safe and that clients feel like their information is secure.
