OPERA brings Michelin Star Restaurant ELCIELO @ SLS MIAMI BEACH
Attorney Valerio Spinaci sealed a partnership between ELCIELO, the Michelin-Starred Restaurant by Juan Manuel Barrientos and SLS MIAMI BEACHMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OPERA REI INC., a Miami based real estate investment firm, sealed a groundbreaking partnership between ELCIELO, the Michelin-Starred Restaurant by Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos and SLS MIAMI BEACH, one of the top hotels in the ENNISMORE family of brands.
ELCIELO, under the visionary leadership of acclaimed Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos (called Juanma by his close friends), has garnered international acclaim for its innovative and gastronomic creations. Juanma is the owner, among others, of ELCIELO Washington (1 Michelin Star), ELCIELO Miami (1 Michelin Star), ELCIELO Medellin and ELCIELO Bogota. With its Michelin-star status, ELCIELO has become a benchmark for fine dining, pushing the boundaries of culinary artistry and offering guests an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
SLS South Beach, one of the flagship hotels in the ENNISMORE/Accor family of brands, is synonymous with luxury, sophistication, and impeccable service. Located in the heart of Miami Beach, this iconic hotel boasts world-class amenities, exquisite accommodations, and a vibrant atmosphere that captivates visitors from around the globe. The hotel is highly rated with its nightlife concepts and lifestyle-oriented interior design by Philippe Stark.
The partnership facilitated by OPERA will harness the strengths of both ELCIELO and SLS Miami Beach, offering guests an extraordinary fusion of culinary mastery and hospitality excellence. Visitors to SLS Miami Beach will now have the privilege of savoring ELCIELO's culinary creations within the hotel's elegant and enchanting surroundings. This collaboration will elevate the overall guest experience, making SLS Miami Beach a truly exceptional destination for discerning travelers and food enthusiasts alike.
“The collaboration between ELCIELO and SLS Miami Beach marks a planetary alignment in the culinary and hospitality industries” said Valerio Spinaci, President of Opera. “Both establishments are renowned for their unwavering commitment to excellence, and this partnership brings together their unique expertise to deliver an unparalleled offering for guests who seek exceptional experiences. It took months to ink an agreement satisfactory to all the parties involved, and we are honored to be a part of this journey and look forward to witnessing the success that will follow."
Simon Sorpresi, VP of Ennismore North America, commented on the partnership: “After months of negotiations, we are proud to announce this extraordinary achievement. ELCIELO will replace the former Bazaar by Jose Andres, whose former arrangement expired at the end of June. Juanma is the youngest chef to ever achieved a Michelin Star – something that could be celebrated on the Guinness World Record – and possesses all the skills to become the number 1 chef in the world in the next few years.”
Both ELCIELO and SLS Miami Beach are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, creativity, and guest satisfaction. The venture will combine their respective talents, passion, and attention to detail, ensuring an unforgettable and truly immersive experience for all who visit.
About OPERA REI INC.:
OPERA REI INC. is a Florida-based investment and real estate firm led by Attorney Valerio Spinaci and real estate investor Federico Maria Ionta and renowned in forging strategic partnerships and alliances internationally. OPERA specialize in acquiring, redeveloping, and reselling historic properties, as well as investing in disruptive companies.
For media inquiries, please contact: info@operarei.com
DAVE BLOOM
BLOOM PR
+1 561-866-3392
dave.bloom@ournewsroom.com