Denny R. Swartzlander Announces Release of New Fantasy Novel Violetta: A Fae in the House of the Fairies

Violetta: A Fae in the House of the Fairies book cover

Violetta: A Fae in the House of the Fairies by Denny R. Swartzlander is a fantasy novel that gives a new meaning to fairy tale.

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Violetta: A Fae in the House of the Fairies (book two of the Eleganta fantasy series) by Denny R. Swartzlander Now available on Amazon.com in trade paperback ($15.99) and ebook ($0.99) formats.ISBN 9798376856536424 pages108,800 wordsPublished June 26, 2023 by Denny R. SwartzlanderLearn more on the Eleganta series website Violetta continues the story from book one of the Eleganta series—Eleganta: A Novel of Fairykind. Ten years after the march of Sunderin and capture of Ethywyne Eleganta, the trolls continue to poison the Fairy Realms, and Violetta, Queen of the Faes, occupies the Fairy Castle. The surviving fairies live in hiding on the Isle of Naviila where they’ve sheltered Ethywyne’s daughter Lira, the only fairy youngling. When Violetta ensnares Lira with a promise to help find Ethywyne, the fairies are forced into a questionable alliance. As they struggle to unravel the tangled web of secrets motivating Violetta’s mysterious actions, the fairies must return to the Realms and embark on a perilous quest that will decide the fate of Fairykind. This second entry in the Eleganta trilogy is a tale of goblin pirates, hidden chambers, unpleasant men, magical beards, hairless wolves, fabulous feasts, impeccable fairy hospitality, a chilling game of hide and seek, a plethora of fairy dust, and so much more. It’s a story of trust and betrayal, of redemption and revenge. It’s the tale that must be told.Violetta is intended for readers aged 12 and up. With themes such as the eternal fight of the light against the dark, the power of a mother’s connection to her child, and the growth of courage through tribulation, Violetta reaches a wide range of readers. Anyone who treasures fantasy and imagination will enjoy this novel.Denny R. Swartzlander is the author of the Eleganta fantasy series. He has a doctorate degree in Molecular Biology, and when not writing, he works as a mad scientist at the University of Kansas. Although he is technically the author of this series, he thinks of himself as a kind of ghost writer. This is because fairies and goblins are telling the story to him as he writes it. The tale has been passed down through many generations of both species (resulting in often differing versions from the two), and he is merely attempting to record the said events in a balanced manner. The Eleganta series is a true story, in so much as the words of fairies and goblins can be believed. Why they chose him to record their story, he doesn't know, but he finds himself with fairies on his right, and goblins on his left, both eager to see their tale in print. So what choice does he have? He will write it, and he hopes many will read it, for the subjects of its plot are far too often forgotten or pushed aside as mere fantasy. The Eleganta series is their story, from their own mouths, through Dr. Swartzlander's pen, to you.

Violetta: A Fae in the House of the Fairies promo introduction (book 2 of the Eleganta series)