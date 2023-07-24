Southern Turf Co. Expands its Expert Artificial Turf Installation Services to Charleston
Southern Turf Co. brings beauty and sustainability of artificial turf to Charleston, SC, with expert installations and cost-effective landscaping solutions.
Our mission is to encourage people to enjoy life outside while reducing water and pesticide use. We are committed to providing high-quality turf installations that transform outdoor spaces. ”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Turf Co., a leading provider of high-quality artificial grass installation, just announced its expansion of its operations to the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina. With this strategic move, Southern Turf Co. Charleston ® Artificial Grass aims to cater to the increasing demand for sustainable landscaping solutions to the Charleston area while offering unparalleled expertise and customer service.
— Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO
As an industry leader in the artificial turf market, Southern Turf Co. has earned a reputation for transforming outdoor spaces into lush and environmentally-friendly landscapes that require minimal maintenance and conserve water resources. Their state-of-the-art synthetic turf products boast a realistic look and feel, providing clients with the perfect blend of aesthetics and practicality.
The decision to extend operations to Charleston comes as part of Southern Turf Co.'s commitment to meeting the growing needs of both residential and commercial clients seeking cutting-edge alternatives to traditional grass lawns. By expanding to South Carolina, the company aims to introduce its innovative turf solutions to a wider audience and contribute to Charleston's sustainable development initiatives.
"The Southern Turf Co. team is excited to bring our expertise in artificial turf installation to Charleston," said Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO of Southern Turf Co. "Our mission is to encourage people to enjoy life outside while reducing water and pesticide use. We are committed to providing high-quality turf installations that transform outdoor spaces one happy client at a time. We are confident that Charleston residents and businesses will greatly benefit from our offerings."
Artificial turf installations by Southern Turf Co. offer numerous advantages, including water conservation, reduced maintenance costs, and a year-round green appearance that can withstand the region's varying weather conditions. Additionally, the Southern Turf Co. team of expert turf advisors and installation teams brings a wide range of experience in designing and installing turf for all sorts of applications, including residential lawns, commercial landscapes, playgrounds and sports fields.
About Southern Turf Co. Charleston ® Artificial Grass
Southern Turf Co. is owned by three dads, each with three young kids, who saw the value and enjoyment that turf brought to their own homes. The highly-experienced Southern Turf Co. team focuses on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price while providing a personalized and enjoyable experience throughout the installation process. Southern Turf Co. services several metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Nashville and Jacksonville and offers free at-home estimates. For more information, please visit www.SouthernTurfCo.com.
Scott Miller
Southern Turf Co.
843-202-4466
