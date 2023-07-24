Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market: Revitalize Your Health and Enhance Beauty | CAGR 12.4%

Women's Health and Beauty Supplements Market2

Introducing the Global Women's Health and Beauty Supplements Market: Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030, a cutting-edge research study recently published by Allied Market Research. This report conducts a comprehensive market risk analysis, while also shedding light on the abundant opportunities available, coupled with strategic and tactical support for decision-making (2023-2030). The study segments the market based on key regions that are propelling its rapid growth. In this report, you will find valuable insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Women's Health and Beauty Supplements Market. The study features profiles of key players in the industry, including Herbalife, GNC Holdings, The Nature's Bounty, Bayer, Garden of Life (Nestle), Suntory Holdings, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Swisse Wellness, Pharmavite, and Pfizer.



Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market Statistics: The global Women Health and Beauty Supplements market size is expected to reach $206.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.



Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Health and Beauty Consciousness: Growing awareness among women about the importance of maintaining overall health and enhancing beauty has led to a rising demand for health and beauty supplements. Women are becoming more proactive in taking care of their well-being, which boosts the market for these products.

Shift Towards Preventive Healthcare: There is a notable shift towards preventive healthcare practices, with women adopting supplements as a preventive measure to address specific health concerns and maintain vitality. These supplements are perceived as a way to bridge nutritional gaps and support overall health.

Aging Population and Wellness Focus: As the global population ages, there is a greater focus on wellness and healthy aging. Women, in particular, seek supplements that can help them maintain youthful skin, hair, and overall vitality, which drives the demand for health and beauty supplements.

Growing Fitness and Sports Trends: The rising popularity of fitness and sports activities among women has increased the demand for supplements that can support physical performance, muscle recovery, and overall fitness goals.

Expansion of E-Commerce: The widespread availability of health and beauty supplements through e-commerce platforms has significantly contributed to market growth. Online channels make it convenient for women to access a wide range of products and make informed choices.

Advancements in Product Formulations: Ongoing research and development efforts have resulted in innovative and effective supplement formulations tailored to address specific women's health and beauty needs. These advancements attract more consumers and drive market growth.



The segments and sub-section of Women Health and Beauty Supplements market is shown below:

By Ingredient: Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others



By Consumer Group: Pre & postnatal, Premenstrual syndrome, menopause, Others



By Application: Beauty and Women Health



By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Herbalife, GNC Holdings, The Nature’s Bounty, Bayer, Garden of Life (Nestle), Suntory Holdings, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Swisse Wellness, Pharmavite, Pfizer.



Important years considered in the Women Health and Beauty Supplements study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Women Health and Beauty Supplements in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Women Health and Beauty Supplements market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



