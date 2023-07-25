The state of software development in Latin America
Matilda, a talent marketplace, today released its first report on the state of software development in Latin America.
The report, which is based on data from GitHub, provides insights into the region's growth, the trajectories of different countries, and the popularity of specific programming languages, libraries, and frameworks.
Key Findings
- React and Next.js are the front-end technologies with the highest annual growth in the region: React grew 60% across all reviewed countries, and Next.js even higher with 83%
- Java and Python are the most popular backend-only languages, both with over 100K developers.
- Ruby on Rails, the once popular framework, has slowed down quite a bit, but we have seen pockets of growth in the last year in Peru (20%) and Ecuador (22%)
- In contrast, Typescript grew nicely across the region, with a 41% year-on-year growth rate.
- Some interesting small but mighty programming languages and frameworks: In the last 12 months, FastAPI grew 132%, NestJS 120%, and Rust 55%. All of these have less than 10K developers in the region, but all are growing really fast.
- Argentina was the country that grew the most in terms of the number of engineers, with over 55% in the last 12 months.
- Brazil has the most engineers, and in some stacks, the presence is formidable. As an example, Brazil has a 61% share of Latam’s Spring Boot engineers, as well as 54% of NestJS, making it the top country on both total volume and on a per capita basis for these.
- On the other hand, Mexico usually ranks in the top 3 positions on most programming languages regarding the number of engineers, but it goes down to the 10th position on average when normalized by population size.
- Uruguay is a small country with a high concentration of talent. For example, it ranks #10 in total engineers working with HTML/CSS, JavaScript, React, and Ruby, but is the number one for all of these on a per capita basis.
- This is an exciting fact that extends to other countries; some are small in size but mighty in the concentration of talent. Some other examples: Chile ranked 5th in total engineers with Pandas (the Python-based data analysis tool) but ranked 1st on a per capita basis. Costa Rica ranked 7th for C engineers but first on a per capita basis.
